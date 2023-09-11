Home

Delhi Metro’s Another Episode Of Verbal Spat: Viral Video Shows Man, Women Fight Over Seat

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing.

Viral Video Shows Man and Woman Fighting Over a Seat. | Photo: Twitter @gharkekalesh

When we thought that all the brawls, fights, and obscene videos had ended in the Delhi Metro, a video surfaces on the internet, debunking our beliefs. In yet another incident of a verbal spat, a video of a man and a woman passenger has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. In the clip, both passengers can be seen engaging in a heated argument inside a Delhi Metro coach, hurling abuses at each other over a seat. After a few minutes, another woman intervenes and joins the argument, taking the side of the woman. The man can be seen suggesting that the woman goes to the women’s special coach, as it is empty, but the woman continues to argue with him. Other passengers can also be seen trying to stop the brawl, but both continue to argue. The incident caused tension inside the metro coach and troubled other commuters.

Watch The Verbal Spat Inside Delhi Metro Here

Kalesh b/w a Guy and a lady inside Delhi metro over seat issues pic.twitter.com/qXTnPkTsM8 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 9, 2023

The clip was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a handle named @gharkekalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w a Guy and a lady inside Delhi metro over seat issues.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated over 1 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also prompted Twitteraties to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users stated that these kinds of incidents create trouble for other passengers and should not happen, while others just cracked jokes on the situation.

Well, this is not the first incident, recently another video went viral on the internet in which a verbal dispute erupted between a man and female passengers when he entered the ladies’ coach. Accompanied by his female friend, the man initiated an altercation with other female passengers who requested him to vacate the coach designated exclusively for women.

In the video clip, the man is seen engaging in a verbal altercation with a woman who asked him to leave the coach. Although his female friend attempts to intervene, he persists in arguing with the woman. As the video unfolds, he becomes involved in a verbal confrontation with another woman.

The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a handle named @ Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Ladies and a Guy over He Stepped up Into ladies Coach in Delhi Metro.”

