Delhi Metro Viral Video: Youths Prevent Door from Closing, DMRC Reacts

In the 20-second clip, two youths can be seen standing near the coach's gate. As the gate begins to close, they deliberately place their feet to prevent the automated door from closing, forcing it to reopen repeatedly.

The video was recorded at the Karol Bagh metro station. | Photo/Twitter: @imb0yaman

From couples kissing to men masturbating, the Delhi Metro has been making headlines for quite some time now, despite the advisories issued by the DMRC. Yet another video capturing passengers’ careless behavior has started circulating on the internet.

In the 20-second clip, two youths can be seen standing near the coach’s gate. As the gate begins to close, they deliberately place their feet to prevent the automated door from closing, forcing it to reopen repeatedly. Their actions cause the metro train to remain stationary at the station for an extended period of time. Other passengers inside the coach can be seen laughing at their behavior. However, a man can be heard urging them to stop and let the door close.

Watch The Video Video Here

Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai🤦 pic.twitter.com/l7nopyU6UK — Aman (@imb0yaman) June 8, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named @Aman, who captioned it as “Ase logo ki wajhse metro (@OfficialDMRC) late hoti hai” (Metro gets delayed because of such people). The user also tagged DMRC, which promptly responded and requested Aman to provide the coach number, written inside and outside the train, to take appropriate action against the offending passengers.

नमस्कार। कृपया कोच नंबर प्रदान करें। ट्रेन के अंदर और बाहर कोच नंबर लिखा होता है। कृपया नीचे दी गई तस्वीरों को देखें। pic.twitter.com/kDGPeibbNP — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 8, 2023

In response, Aman clarified that he did not shoot the video himself and saw it on Instagram. He mentioned, “I don’t know the coach number because I saw this video on Instagram reels, but it is the blue line as you can see, and you can see their faces as well. I am providing all the details below. Please look into this matter as soon as possible.”

The same video clip was also uploaded on Instagram by a user named Ansh on March 29.

The DMRC further warned passengers that obstructing the metro doors is a punishable offense and encouraged them to report such behavior by fellow passengers to the corporation’s helpline at 155370.

Hi. Obstructing the door of a Metro train is a punishable offence. Passengers may kindly contact DMRC Helpline on 155370 if they notice such behaviour. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 8, 2023

Twitter users criticized the actions of both youths and requested the DMRC to take appropriate action against them.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Punish them 50,000rs fine,” a Twitter user commented.

“They should be penalised for this act,” said the second user.

“So sad. 1000’s of passengers struggling to reach there destination & someone makes fun of system. & @OfficialDMRC is looking for coach number,” commented the third Twitter user.

“Why these lucchad aren’t arrested,” asked a Twitter user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.