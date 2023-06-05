Home

Delhi Metro Viral Video: Women Engage in Heated Argument, Exchange Abusive Language

The video clip shows both women standing apart, shouting at each other, and gradually approaching each other while exchanging offensive language.

Women Hurl Choicest Abuses at Each Other in Viral Video (Photo Credits: Twitter/@DeepikaBhardwaj)

Two women engaged in a heated argument in the Delhi Metro for an unknown reason, and yes, the video of the incident has gone viral on the internet. The altercation took place in the women’s coach, creating a tense situation among the other passengers.

Initially, other passengers attempted to intervene and restore calm, but their efforts were unsuccessful. In the subsequent part of the clip, one of the women tries to contact a metro officer using the metro train’s phone, seeking their intervention. However, this action further provokes the other woman, who responds with a series of abusive words. The situation escalates as the woman with the water bottle throws water at the other individual.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Delhi Metro has become a battleground 😂 pic.twitter.com/uWVge6sl68 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 4, 2023

The video clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by a user named @DeepikaNarayanBhardwaj, who captioned it as “Delhi Metro has become a battleground.”

Interestingly, the video clip of the argument has entertained netizens, who are now requesting a “Part 2” of the incident. The clip has also prompted Twitter users to share their thoughts in the comment section, with some comparing the incident to a “masala Bollywood movie.”

“Nothing happens when I go there,” a Twitter user commented.

“Somebody should add Mortal Kombat music in the background,” said the second.

In a recently viral video, two middle-aged men were seen engaged in a heated argument on the Delhi Metro. The 27-second clip captured their intense confrontation, involving verbal exchanges, profanity, and threats. Meanwhile, fellow passengers on the Metro made efforts to intervene and defuse the situation, urging them to calm down.

