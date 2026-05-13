  • Home
  • Viral
  • Delhi minister Kapil Mishra follows PM Modis austerity call as he travels by metro amid global crisis | Watch viral video

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra follows PM Modi’s austerity call as he travels by metro amid global crisis | Watch viral video

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra travelled by metro after PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal, promoting public transport and energy saving. Scroll down for details.

Published date india.com Published: May 13, 2026 3:26 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Delhi minister Kapil Mishra follows PM Modi's austerity call as he travels by metro amid global crisis | Watch viral video
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra travels by metro (Image: screengrabs from X)

After the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fuel conservation, the impact is slowly being seen across the nation. In the latest development concerning the PM’s appeal, the impact is being seen widely. It’s because many political leaders have already started following what PM Modi urged. The Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra travelled to his office by making use of the popular Delhi metro. This sends a message in favour of saving fuel by using public transport. The move has garnered immense online reactions, and many people are now praising the initiative.

Ministers respond to PM Modi’s appeal

Kapil Mishra added that, after Prime Minister Modi’s appeal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers have decided to make the most of public transport whenever possible.

He shared the video on X, stating, “Following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Delhi’s CM Rekha Gupta Ji and all ministers have begun implementation with resolve. I will use public transport or, only when necessary, a single government vehicle.”

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: 50% cut in VIP convoys, push for WFH: Yogi govt announces fuel-saving measures days after PM Modi’s austerity call; check full list of actions

Social media reactions

The video was soon widely shared across various social media platforms.

Also Read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

PM Modi’s appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made 7 important appeals, which include the following:

  • Prioritising work from home wherever possible
  • Reduction of fuel consumption
  • Avoiding foreign travel for a year
  • Adopting Swadeshi products
  • Cutting down on cooking oil usage
  • Moving towards natural farming
  • Reduction of unnecessary gold purchases

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.