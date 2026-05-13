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Delhi minister Kapil Mishra follows PM Modis austerity call as he travels by metro amid global crisis | Watch viral video

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra follows PM Modi’s austerity call as he travels by metro amid global crisis | Watch viral video

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra travelled by metro after PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal, promoting public transport and energy saving. Scroll down for details.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra travels by metro (Image: screengrabs from X)

After the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fuel conservation, the impact is slowly being seen across the nation. In the latest development concerning the PM’s appeal, the impact is being seen widely. It’s because many political leaders have already started following what PM Modi urged. The Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra travelled to his office by making use of the popular Delhi metro. This sends a message in favour of saving fuel by using public transport. The move has garnered immense online reactions, and many people are now praising the initiative.

Ministers respond to PM Modi’s appeal

Kapil Mishra added that, after Prime Minister Modi’s appeal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers have decided to make the most of public transport whenever possible.

He shared the video on X, stating, “Following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Delhi’s CM Rekha Gupta Ji and all ministers have begun implementation with resolve. I will use public transport or, only when necessary, a single government vehicle.”

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Also Read: 50% cut in VIP convoys, push for WFH: Yogi govt announces fuel-saving measures days after PM Modi’s austerity call; check full list of actions

Social media reactions

The video was soon widely shared across various social media platforms.

Delhi BJP Minister sets example by Walk the Talk on PM @narendramodi’s call for using fuel sensibly and reducing use. Today Delhi Minister @KapilMishra_IND ji is using Metro for his daily work. This is very encouraging that Minister’s are themselves setting example. pic.twitter.com/7Bdi5X7xDe — Oxomiya Jiyori (@SouleFacts) May 13, 2026

Can you believe this is the Indian system? The PM has to make a call to cut petrol and diesel consumption, and then VIP ministers elected by the janta choose world-class metro facilities and show this as the biggest sacrifice. Gazab hai yaar. https://t.co/vZnNqt6QcT — Ivaan ❤️ (@LyfisVariable) May 13, 2026

Pride swells seeing this

Ministers riding Delhi Metro with the public exactly as PM Modi ji called for.

No more VIP culture. Only real service.

This is the New India rising https://t.co/V9iT7rBfGa — Deepak Gupta (@DeepakGupta_IAS) May 13, 2026

Also Read: ‘Use petrol, diesel with restraint, avoid gold purchase’: PM Modi warns people amid ongoing tensions in West Asia

PM Modi’s appeal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made 7 important appeals, which include the following:

Prioritising work from home wherever possible

Reduction of fuel consumption

Avoiding foreign travel for a year

Adopting Swadeshi products

Cutting down on cooking oil usage

Moving towards natural farming

Reduction of unnecessary gold purchases

Nation First Duty Above Comfort! PM @narendramodi gave 7 important appeals to strengthen India during challenging global times prioritize work from home wherever possible, reduce fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, cut down cooking oil… pic.twitter.com/jhDGYTarH6 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) May 10, 2026

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