‘Kya Bataun Yaaron…Main to Hilgya,’ Netizens Share Memes As Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Twitter flooded with memes as earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR. Phot Credit Twitter @Siimplyavinash

Delhi Earthquake: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal in the late evening of Saturday. Tremors were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The epicentre was Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology. However, the earthquake soon became fodder for memes. Many people took to Twitter to express their shock and anxiety with memes. You cannot afford to miss any of the witty and humorous memes that will certainly put a smile on your face in this somber hour.

Here are a few of them for you to peruse:

Earthquake in Delhi , Meanwhile me this is 2nd time in this month 😢#earthquake #delhi pic.twitter.com/qKJjvVrlE3 — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) November 12, 2022

Delhiite : I won’t die if I stay at home #earthquake : pic.twitter.com/ft6ctTakBT — IAS Chaiwala (@anantsays__) November 12, 2022

People of Delhi-NCR when they feel #Earthquake every second month: pic.twitter.com/a3R9UwLb68 — Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) November 12, 2022