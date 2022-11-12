‘Kya Bataun Yaaron…Main to Hilgya,’ Netizens Share Memes As Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR
An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal in the late evening of Saturday.
Delhi Earthquake: An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Nepal in the late evening of Saturday. Tremors were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region. The epicentre was Nepal, according to the National Center for Seismology. However, the earthquake soon became fodder for memes. Many people took to Twitter to express their shock and anxiety with memes. You cannot afford to miss any of the witty and humorous memes that will certainly put a smile on your face in this somber hour.
Here are a few of them for you to peruse:
Another #earthquake hits
Le people: pic.twitter.com/G1kxyy5Ttc
— Saurabh (@SaurabhR_1) November 12, 2022
People of delhi everyday be like #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/fbFGdJ0ZSD
— CHILLI (@Not_your_Pandaa) November 12, 2022
My reaction after seen #earthquake news 😢pic.twitter.com/1FTLqXjR04
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) November 12, 2022
#Delhi people to #earthquake now 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ia1tKZvvVF
— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 12, 2022
Earthquake in Delhi , Meanwhile me this is 2nd time in this month 😢#earthquake #delhi pic.twitter.com/qKJjvVrlE3
— Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) November 12, 2022
Delhi people to earthquake: Bas kro ab 🙏🙏#earthquake #delhiearthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/lRgZtiIuzz
— Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) November 12, 2022
Situation of Delhites right now:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/RkYSRFeOYv
— Prathamesh (@Gpay_karde) November 12, 2022
Pollution Earthquake to Delhi people : #earthquake pic.twitter.com/fdekz6updb
— Tafsir 🇮🇳 (@tafsircasm) November 12, 2022
Delhiite : I won’t die if I stay at home #earthquake : pic.twitter.com/ft6ctTakBT
— IAS Chaiwala (@anantsays__) November 12, 2022
People of Delhi-NCR when they feel #Earthquake every second month: pic.twitter.com/a3R9UwLb68
— Shubham Bhatt (@Shubharcasm) November 12, 2022
Delhi people right now:#earthquake pic.twitter.com/AbdU5DDl6N
— Avinash Ahuja (@Siimplyavinash) November 8, 2022
