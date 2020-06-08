New Delhi: Soon after reports emerged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is unwell and is displaying Covid-19 symptoms, people on Twitter expressed their concerns for his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Unwell, May Undergo Coronavirus Test

As per reports, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor has self-quarantined himself after feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon. He also hasn’t met anyone ever since then and canceled all his meetings. The Delhi CM, who is also diabetic, is likely to undergo a test for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“He has a mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the Chief Minister will undergo the COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning,” officials said.

After the news broke, #GetWellSoonKejriwal, #ArvindKejriwal, and #TakeCareAK started trending on Twitter and wishes poured in for the CM. Saying that ‘Delhi needs you’, many hailed the CM and appreciated his work to pull Delhi out of the Covid-19 crisis.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha also tweeted saying, “Dear Arvind Kejriwal – you are our inspiration and hero – a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you.”

Dear @ArvindKejriwal – you are our inspiration and hero – a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 8, 2020

Here are some of the other reactions:

Despite being severely diabetic, our CM @arvindkejriwal ji has led the corona battle from the front and has been constantly on the ground. Really hope & pray that his corona report is negative & he remains fit & healthy! His leadership is indispensable. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/lbmtl80gkw — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 8, 2020

Dearest @ArvindKejriwal you are an inspirational leader who has been leading the ground battle from the front line. The only chief minster to work like this despite huge risk due to underlying health conditions. Our hopes & prayers are with you #TakeCareAK — Dr Balbir Singh (@AAPbalbir) June 8, 2020

Want to see this smile again in your face @ArvindKejriwal sir. Eagerly waiting to see your PC, Interviews. During this situation Delhi needs you. Whole nation praying for your speedy recovery. God will definitely make you fit to work.#TakeCareAK #GetWellSoonkejriwal pic.twitter.com/p18FRoLi3v — SuBhrajit DasguPta (@SuBhrajitDasgu6) June 8, 2020

Sir, you are one of the bravest warrior and people need you. Delhi needs you.Get well Soon#TakeCareAK#ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/WVWSgWgq90 — Jayanti__here (@HereJayanti) June 8, 2020

Kejriwal took care of Delhi like the Eldest Son of the Family..

The Blessings will guard him !! #TakeCareAK pic.twitter.com/6E3Z9E4MKQ — Aarti 💓 (@aartic02) June 8, 2020

I have seen the Chief Minister of Delhi Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji working in this epidemic 24 * 7. You have done and are doing everything possible to get Delhi out of this crisis. Get well soon, we all need you, please take care sir.#TakeCareAK — Durgesh Pathak (@ipathak25) June 8, 2020

Best wishes for you health @ArvindKejriwal sir. We pray for your speedy recovery 💖#TakeCareAK — Ankita Shah (@Ankita_Shah8) June 8, 2020

Our beloved leader & CM @ArvindKejriwal is unwell and he will undergo Covid-19 test. Praying for his good health & speedy recovery. #TakeCareAK — Imran Hussain (@ImranHussaain) June 8, 2020

Pray for my HERO 💖❣️@ArvindKejriwal Sir, pls take care of yourself. We hope you recover soon.#TakeCareAK pic.twitter.com/zR3bQlF1CU — Rajkumar Meena (@ErRajkumarMeena) June 8, 2020

@ArvindKejriwal uncle , everyday in morning I prayer to god for my family . Just heard that you are not well . From tomorrow onwards I include you in my prayer . Get well soon AK uncle #TakeCareAK pic.twitter.com/pOnnZJLjMu — Gurliv Singh (@GurlivSingh6) June 8, 2020

This comes a day after Kejriwal addressed an online press conference, wherein he announced that all Delhi government and private hospitals will be reserved exclusively for residents of Delhi during the coronavirus crisis, a move that attracted criticism.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812.