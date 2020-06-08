New Delhi: Soon after reports emerged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is unwell and is displaying Covid-19 symptoms, people on Twitter expressed their concerns for his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Unwell, May Undergo Coronavirus Test
As per reports, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor has self-quarantined himself after feeling unwell since Sunday afternoon. He also hasn’t met anyone ever since then and canceled all his meetings. The Delhi CM, who is also diabetic, is likely to undergo a test for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
“He has a mild fever and sore throat since Sunday afternoon. As advised by doctors, the Chief Minister will undergo the COVID-19 test on Tuesday morning,” officials said.
After the news broke, #GetWellSoonKejriwal, #ArvindKejriwal, and #TakeCareAK started trending on Twitter and wishes poured in for the CM. Saying that ‘Delhi needs you’, many hailed the CM and appreciated his work to pull Delhi out of the Covid-19 crisis.
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha also tweeted saying, “Dear Arvind Kejriwal – you are our inspiration and hero – a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you.”
Here are some of the other reactions:
This comes a day after Kejriwal addressed an online press conference, wherein he announced that all Delhi government and private hospitals will be reserved exclusively for residents of Delhi during the coronavirus crisis, a move that attracted criticism.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 28,000-mark with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812.