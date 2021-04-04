New Delhi: The desi ‘meetha paan‘ has taken a luxe avatar. A video went viral of a paan shop in Delhi that sells one of a kind gold paan – yes, you heard it right – GOLD PAAN. Located in Delhi’s hub Connaught Place, Yamu’s Panchayat – the paan parlour – sells a specialty paan wrapped with gold varq, with a cherry on top. A video of their special gold paan was posted on Instagram that went viral on social media platforms. Also Read - India's First Museum of Illusions Comes up in Delhi, Now Open For Public in Connaught Place!

If you ever visit this Delhi paan shop, ask for the raffaelo gold paan. A single gold paan retails for Rs 600. Also Read - Farmers’ Tractor Parade: Connaught Place to Remain Closed Today, Internet Suspended in Parts of NCR

The video shared by the Instagram handle of Yamu’s Panchayat demonstrated the process of making the exotic paan which has ingredients like dates, cardamom, cloves, gulkand, sweet chutney, some bits of desiccated coconut and a cherry. Also Read - No Entry For Vehicles Without Passes: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of New Year

“This is raffaelo gold paan worth 600rs and is available only at yamuspanchayat, connaught place. Watch the video to understand about all the information and ingredients of this paan,” the caption read.

Watch the viral video:

The video, shared in the IGTV format, has 3,920 views so far and 243 likes.

Sharing thoughts and opinions of the exotic gold paan, several netizens criticised the paan parlour for selling an “overpriced” paan.

“I honestly think it’s over priced why 600 ra , when ppl can get quality pan with in 100-150 rs range also,” said one user.

“600 mai toh mai pura saal kha sakta hu pan….aur vo bhi isse jyada filling waala aur isse jyada badhiya,” commented another person.

What do you think about it?