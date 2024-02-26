Home

Delhi Police And Wildlife SOS Team Up For A Double Kite Rescue

The Delhi Police got involved in a rescue operation when they spotted a black kite lying immobile on the side of the road on Mandir Marg.

Black kites are birds of prey and a significant part of the food chain.

Double Kite Rescue: In back-to-back rescue operations, the Delhi Police stepped in as heroes to save distressed birds in the capital city. Due to the quick intervention by police officers, Wildlife SOS was able to rescue two black kites on the same day. Both the birds are currently under the NGO’s observation and will soon be released back once deemed fit.

Earlier on Friday, the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit received a call from the Lajpat Nagar Police Station after one of the officers discovered a distressed black kite lying on the floor in the parking area of the station. Concerned for the bird’s well-being, the officer immediately informed Wildlife SOS on its emergency rescue helpline (+91 9871963535).

In another instance, the Delhi Police got involved in a rescue operation when they spotted a black kite lying immobile on the side of the road on Mandir Marg. Thinking about the bird’s safety, they called Wildlife SOS for assistance, following which the NGO’s rescue team reached promptly and safely extricated the bird. Upon observation, it was found that the bird suffered a minor injury on its right wing, and hence had to be transferred to Wildlife SOS’ transit facility.

Both the raptors are currently under observation of the NGO’s veterinary team, and will be released once deemed healthy.

Amit Kumar, Station House Officer, Mandir Marg Police Station revealed, “We were out on our patrolling duty when we spotted the kite lying on the ground helplessly. Hence we immediately informed the Wildlife SOS team to come and retrieve the bird.”

“Our association with the Delhi Police goes back over two decades. With the help of awareness and outreach, we have been able to achieve sensitisation about wild animals in the city. This kind of co-operation from the Delhi Police is a result of the awareness work done, and we thank the sympathetic officers who took the step of informing our team,” expressed Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS.

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “Black kites are birds of prey and a significant part of the food chain. Once active hunters, a large number of them now hover over garbage dumps. Expanding urban settlements have resulted in the decline of their original prey base, thereby modifying their diet. Another major challenge to black kites is when they find their flight path interrupted by large buildings and become prone to mid-air collisions.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.