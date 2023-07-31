Home

Delhi Police’s Conjunctivitis Advisory With ‘Kala Chashma’ Twist Goes Viral, Internet Showers Praise

Amid all this, the Delhi Police have issued an advisory in which they requested people to wear glasses to prevent the spread of the disease. However, they added Kala Chashma twist to it.

Delhi Police shares advisory post about conjunctivitis with 'Kala Chashma' twist. | Photo: Delhi Police Instagram

Delhi Police Post Has Gone Vial Lie A Wildfire: Residents of Delhi are living in the shadow of conjunctivitis and viral diseases, as there has been an alarming increase in the number of these cases. This surge in viral and eye infections is largely due to the recent heavy rains and subsequent flooding that have plagued parts of the national capital. The incessant rains and flooding situation have led to a spike in both viral and bacterial diseases, including conjunctivitis, causing distress to the people.

Amidst all this, the Delhi Police have issued an advisory requesting people to wear glasses to prevent the spread of the disease. However, they added a Kala Chashma twist to it.

Taking to Instagram, the Delhi Police shared an advisory with the Kala Chashma song Twist. “Please wear glasses to prevent the spread of Conjunctivitis. Get well soon!,” the caption stated.

“To all those suffering from conjunctivitis, ‘Tennu kala chashma jachda ae, jachda ae tere mukhde pe’. Please wear glasses get well soon,” the creative graphic, shared by the Department, read. The song Kala Chashma also played in the background of the animated graphic.

The Insta users praised the Delhi Police for issuing the advisory on such a serious matter with an interesting twist. Most of the users fill the comment section with fire emoticons, while others stated that Conjunctivitis doesn’t spread by seeing the infected person and sunglasses cannot prevent the disease from spreading.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Sir glasses doesn’t prevent spread of conjunctivitis , no virus can enter any body by only seeing it , that spreads through hands same like corona if we meet a infected people and then touch our eyes with hands,” a Instagram user commented.

“Who is saying that it spreads through eye contact,” the second user stated.

“#eyeflu nothing is permanent,” the third user stated.

“yeahhhh Noice Noice,” praised a user.

“Hatsoff to the creator,” another user praised the creator of the post.

For the unheard, the Kala Chashma song was originally sung by Amar Arshi and later featured in the movie Baar Baar Dekho, starring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra.

Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva, the white part of the eye that provides lubrication. Not only Delhi but several other states have been experiencing an increase in the number of conjunctivitis cases.

Dr. Vandana Khullar, a senior eye consultant at PSRI Hospital in Delhi, mentioned that this time the eye infection is severe, affecting both eyes and causing marked swelling, difficulty in opening the eyes, eye pain, and very red eyes.

