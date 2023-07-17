Home

Viral

‘When You Can’t…’: Delhi Police’s Powerful Message For Drivers Goes Viral On The Internet

‘When You Can’t…’: Delhi Police’s Powerful Message For Drivers Goes Viral On The Internet

Viral Video: Despite persisting in this dangerous behaviour, the Delhi Police has now shared a witty post highlighting the consequences of using mobile phones while driving, especially texting.

Delhi Police’s Powerful Message For Drivers Goes Viral On The Internet | Photo: Delhi Police Twitter

Delhi Police, well-known for spreading awareness and addressing various issues through its witty posts, is back with another interesting post that has been circulating on the internet. The department has been urging people not to use their mobile phones while driving through its posts and video-based messages. However, it seems like people are not ready to follow the warnings.

Trending Now

Despite persisting in this dangerous behaviour, the Delhi Police has now shared a witty post highlighting the consequences of using mobile phones while driving, especially texting.

You may like to read

“Aye bhai…. Zara dekh kar chalo! Nahi toh sirf khabar hi pahuchegi aap nahi! (Hey brother…. just be careful while walking! Otherwise, only the news will reach, not you!)” wrote the Delhi Police while sharing a video on Twitter. Alongside, they added a few hashtags, #DontTextAndDrive and #RoadSafety.

In the Delhi Police clip, people can be seen texting while walking and subsequently facing painful consequences for not paying attention to their surroundings while walking on the streets or crossing roads. The individuals in the video get hit by a police officer, fall into a pit, trip into a swimming pool, and slip on stairs due to their lack of focus while walking. Towards the end of the video, a powerful message pops up on the screen: “When you can’t text and walk, how can you text and drive?” This message serves as a reminder for everyone to prioritize road safety and avoid distractions while driving.

Watch the powerful message shared by the Delhi Police in a witty manner, addressing the dangers of texting while driving.

The Delhi Police shared this hard-hitting public service announcement on its Twitter handle yesterday. Since being shared, the post has garnered over 30,000 views and received more than 400 likes. Twitter users have praised the Delhi Police’s effort to raise awareness in the most interesting way possible.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES