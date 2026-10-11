Delhi Police releases video of informing Abhijeet Dipke about his grandmother’s death, CJP leader gets emotional | Video

Delhi Police released a video showing CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke being informed of his grandmother's death in custody, refuting claims of withholding the news.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/delhi-police-releases-video-of-informing-abhijeet-dipke-about-his-grandmothers-death-cjp-leader-gets-emotional-video-8535091/ Copy

Delhi Police releases video of informing Abhijeet Dipke about his grandmother's death (Video screengrab)

The Delhi Police on Sunday released a video showing CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke being told about his grandmother’s death as it refuted the claim that he had not been conveyed the news while in custody on October 10. It reiterated that the news was conveyed with due sensitivity and assistance was offered for his travel to his hometown for the funeral, but he “declined” the offer. It said the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has accused the Delhi Police of not relaying the information. The video comes after Dipke’s mother accused the Delhi Police of lying, alleging that her son had not been informed about his grandmother’s demise on Saturday.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka, however, has accused the authorities of displaying insensitivity when Dipke was informed about the death.

Showing a video, Deputy Commissioner of Police (PRO) Neha Yadav said at a press conference that the information was promptly conveyed to Dipke, who was also informed about the scheduled funeral time.

“He was also offered all possible assistance to facilitate his travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds; however, he declined to avail the same,” she said, adding that he was also extended the offer to speak with his family.

In the video played at the press conference, a woman in police uniform and a man in plain clothes can be seen talking to Dipke, who’s sitting in a room. As the CJP leader covers his face with his hands, the man can be seen offering water to him. Dipke’s grandmother, who had been ill for a long time, died on Saturday at around 11.30 am in Maharahstra’s Hingoli.

Watch video:

When claims and reality differ, let the facts do the talking. #FactCheck

#Truth

#DPUpdates https://t.co/oiiDC6Pqht — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 11, 2026

He was among the three CJP leaders detained by the Delhi Police from inside an aircraft on Saturday ahead of its protest at Jantar Mantar. Police had denied permission for the protest, citing procedural requirements and prohibitory orders in force in the New Delhi area.

Notably, Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were placed under preventive arrest following their detention. They were released on Sunday morning after being produced before an executive magistrate.