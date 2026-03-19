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Delhi Police takes Dhurandhar 2 route in drug eradication where Hamza spreads Say No To Drugs message | Watch viral video

Delhi Police takes Dhurandhar 2 route in drug eradication where ‘Hamza’ spreads ‘Say No To Drugs’ message | Watch viral video

Viral Video: The Delhi Police shared a video with the message, 'Say No To Drugs', which draws inspiration from Aditya Dhar's movie Dhurandhar. 2. Scroll down to watch it.

Image: x.com/DelhiPolice

Viral News: Social media is mostly about trends, and now that people are understanding that they actually live with people for a long time, the Delhi Police have done something extraordinary. The craze of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh, is at an all-time high. The movie has officially been released on March 19, i.e., Thursday. In the first part, actor Ranveer Singh acted as Hamza Ali Mazari, and people loved everything about his character. In the recent video shared by the Delhi Police, the body gave a powerful message: ‘Say No To Drugs’. You can check the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features Ranveer Singh’s popular character from Aditya Dhar’s movie Dhurandhar 2, Hamza Ali Mazari. The video shows him using some chemicals on the paper of his diary, which then shows the strong message: ‘Say No To Drugs’. This scene had a different fan base in the movie, and now the Delhi Police has also followed it in the most creative way possible.

This is not the first time that the Delhi Police has shared something with the public through a trend. In February, the ‘Punch’ monkey from a Japanese zoo was all over the internet for an unusual reason. The monkey had lost his mother and was abandoned by his friends. This led the caretakers of the zoo to give him an orangutan, with whom baby Punch ended up finding a forever friend. The videos of Punch with his soft brown buddy became popular, and soon, there was a wave of posts dedicated to him.

During this time, Delhi Police came up with the ‘You can count on us’ post to spread awareness regarding the 112 helpline number.

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Delhi Police’s Dhurandhar-2-inspired video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DelhiPolice (@delhi.police_official)

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “The real champion is the one who says ‘No to addiction, yes to life.'”

The inspiration of the video is clear, as the wave of the movie is at an all-time high once again. Alongside, trends like these remain with people for a long time, as they end up creating a recall value in the minds of the audience.

This makes it evident that the Delhi Police’s ‘Say No To Drugs’ trend is touching all the right points.

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