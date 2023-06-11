Home

Delhi Police Give BEWAKOOFIYAN Lesson To Bride Riding Scooty Without Helmet: Watch

The banter and wit are at another level.

The way Delhi Police tackled this issue is praiseworthy.

Delhi Police Banter: There are broadly two aspects of what we see or hear. One is what we perceive and the other that is the real one. Sometimes, there is a third aspect.

Delhi Police have shared a video on their official Twitter account with the caption: Delhi Police @DelhiPolice Going ‘Vaari Vaari Jaaun’ on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe. @dtptraffic

Here, in this video, we see a young woman dressed up like a bride, zooming on the road on a scooty without a helmet. The later frames show a traffic challan issued by Delhi Police with the message about making reels on the road and putting one’s life in danger for a few likes.

Going ‘Vaari Vaari Jaaun’ on the road for a REEL makes your safety a REAL WORRY! Please do not indulge in acts of BEWAKOOFIYAN! Drive safe.@dtptraffic pic.twitter.com/CLx5AP9UN8 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2023

The way Delhi Police tackled this issue is praiseworthy since it is an occasion to celebrate as the video suggests. Credit also goes to the social media team of the force who created and edited the original video and shared it on their official Twitter handle thus addressing such a serious matter with finesse.

Also, the banter and wit are at another level.

