‘Delhi Police Zindabad’: Amid allegations of assault, brutality during CJP protest, video shows cops feeding, treating protesters

Amid allegations of police brutality during the CJP protest march in Delhi, a viral video shows police officers feeding and providing water to detained demonstrators.

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Delhi Police video screengrabs

Amid fierce allegations of police brutality and heavy-handed crowd control during the CJP-led protest march in New Delhi, a contrasting video surfaced on Monday, October 12, 2026, showing Delhi Police personnel humanely assisting demonstrators. Delhi Police released a video capturing its officers distributing food, water and providing care to detained and protesting individuals, drawing praise and chants of “Delhi Police Zindabad” from onlookers and shifting the narrative surrounding the high-security confrontation amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in the national capital.

As political tensions ran high during the INDIA bloc and CJP-led protest march toward the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, 2026, a heartwarming visual counter-narrative emerged from the streets of the national capital. While opposition leaders and activists raised intense allegations of police brutality, excessive force and high-handedness during the barricading and detentions, the newly viral video presented a starkly different facet of the day’s operations.

Watch Delhi Police video:

Beyond the chaos & hate you see online, the reality speaks for itself.

#DPUpdates https://t.co/TeSdlI14Q5 — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) October 12, 2026

The footage, circulated widely across social media platforms, shows Delhi Police personnel stepping beyond standard security duties to care for the demonstrators. Officers were filmed distributing packaged meals, mineral water bottles, and offering medical assistance to tired and detained protesters enduring the harsh October heat behind security barricades. The compassionate gesture prompted spontaneous cheers and slogans of “Delhi Police Zindabad” from several individuals at the site, highlighting the complex dynamics of maintaining public order during emotionally charged political demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered over 20 FIRs in connection with attempts to forcibly stage protests, officials said on Sunday.

The FIRs were filed for offences including taking the law into one’s own hands, obstructing official duties, and assaulting police personnel, as the protesters gathered around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

On Saturday, over 3,000 anti-CEC protesters, including opposition leaders like former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were detained in Delhi as law enforcers threw an unprecedented security ring around the national capital to prevent chaos at Jantar Mantar, forcing the proposed agitation to break into several small gatherings across the city.

The authorities had earlier denied permission for the demonstration, warning against unauthorised gatherings, imposing internet restrictions, roadblocks and traffic diversions to prevent a repeat of the CJP’s July protest at Jantar Mantar that turned violent.