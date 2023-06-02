Home

Delhi Police Has The ‘Purrfect’ Response To A Question By Elon Musk’s Son

It all started when Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a question asked by his three-year-old son X.

Delhi Police are back with an epic response to a post by Elon Musk.

We often think that a police department cannot have a humorous approach to things. But, that’s not the case with the Delhi Police. The quirky responses of the department to get their message across on social media have won over users several times. Well, this time the Delhi Police are back with an epic response to a post by Elon Musk.

It all began when Elon Musk took to Twitter to share a question asked by his three-year-old son X Æ A-Xii. The tweet read, “Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs.”

Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2023

Let’s just say that the official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police Department had the ‘purr-fect’ response to this tweet. They immediately took to the microblogging site and wrote, “Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and ‘purr’petration.”

Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration. https://t.co/W8CMMvYi9I — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 2, 2023

The post immediately caught the attention and left several people in splits. Some Twitter users said that the social media manager of Delhi Police should be promoted.

Arre bhai 🤣🤣🤣 @DelhiPolice ki social media manager ko promotion — Utkarsh Neil🇮🇳 (@iUtkrshNeil) June 2, 2023

A few users believed it was “a perfect reply to Elon Musk.”

A perfect reply to @elonmusk 😊 — Manoj Rattan (@manoj_rattan) June 2, 2023

Others found the response to be “cute and witty”.

😅cute n witty — Ann (@Ann861301068711) June 2, 2023

A lot of people hoped that Elon Musk would respond to Delhi Police.

Delhi police is on fire 🔥 mode Hahahahaha may be @elonmusk should respond on this — Shivam Hindu (@Shivamup90) June 2, 2023

But, not everyone was impressed. “Such light-hearted banter goes on social media, but a well-disciplined and grave department like Delhi Police should not react to such things,” a comment read.

Such light-hearted banter goes on social media,

but a well-disciplined and grave department like Delhi Police should not react to such things. — HARISH KUMAR (@harishsuman) June 2, 2023

The Delhi police have always connected with the people through their witty tweets and responses. A few days back, the department took some inspiration from the postponed Indian Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. The department stated that the postponement of the summit clash is proof that things in life often do not go as planned. The Delhi Police tweeted, “#IPL2023Final has taught us that things may not happen as we plan. That’s why ALWAYS HAVE VEHICLE INSURANCE. #CSKvGT.”

#IPL2023Final has taught us that things may not happen as we plan. That's why ALWAYS HAVE VEHICLE INSURANCE.#CSKvGT@dtptraffic — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 28, 2023

The unique takeaway from the IPL cricket final garnered a lot of attention. The Delhi Police have mastered the art of reaching out to the maximum number of people and getting their attention.

