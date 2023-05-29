Home

Delhi Police’s Unique Takeaway From CSK vs GT IPL Final Delay Wins Internet

Delhi Police, in their signature style, shared a tweet to raise awareness about the need for vehicle insurance.

The IPL 2023 final will be held today at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Nothing compares to taking a humorous approach when it comes to spreading awareness or sending out a message on an important issue. Delhi Police seem to have mastered this particular art. Time and again, we have seen the witty post and reels shared by the Delhi Police to connect with the people. Now, the department is making its followers sit up and pay attention to its new tweet. The Delhi Police took some inspiration from the much-anticipated Indian Premier League final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, which was postponed due to rains, to share a witty takeaway. The IPL 2023 final has been rescheduled for today.

Delhi Police, in their signature style, shared a tweet to raise awareness about the need for vehicle insurance. The department claimed that the postponed match had a lesson hidden for all of us. It tweeted, “#IPL2023Final has taught us that things may not happen as we plan. That’s why ALWAYS HAVE VEHICLE INSURANCE. #CSKvGT.”

#IPL2023Final has taught us that things may not happen as we plan. That's why ALWAYS HAVE VEHICLE INSURANCE.#CSKvGT@dtptraffic — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 28, 2023

How Users Reacted

The post grabbed attention minutes after it was posted. Twitter users were quick to appreciate the witty approach of the Delhi Police and their unique takeaway from the game. A user took to the comment section and tweeted, “Well Said, and wear Helmet also for safety Purpose.”

Well Said , and wear Helmet also for Saftey Purpose. — 🇮🇳 Manish Jain 🇮🇳 (@manishssethia) May 28, 2023

“Excellent timing. For all road accidents, wear a helmet and seat belts becoz they also happen unexpectedly..great job guys,” a comment read.

Excellent timing. For all road accidents , wear helmet and seat belts becoz they also happen unexpectedly..great job guys. — latha ganesan (@dhyandamini) May 29, 2023

“Ahhh !! I am twitterpated with your wittiness Delhi Police. You never fail to amaze,” commented an individual.

Ahhh !! I am twitterpated with your wittiness Delhi Police 🥰… You never fail to amaze 😂 — ✨🇮🇳Astrophile🇮🇳✨ (@Twittterrati_09) May 28, 2023

Delhi Police’s Viral Tweets

This is not the only time that the Delhi Police has hogged the limelight for its creative tweets. Earlier this year, on the occasion of Holi, when a food delivery platform Zomato tweeted about bhaang, Delhi Police had the perfect reply in response to their tweet.

Zomato tweeted, “Someone please tell Shubham from Gurgaon we don’t deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times. To this message Delhi Police responded, “If anyone meets Shubham…. tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang.”

If anyone meets Shubham…. tell him not to drive if he consumes Bhaang. https://t.co/r94hxt5jeL — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 7, 2023

The tweet garnered around 3 million views and accumulated nearly 3,000 likes.

