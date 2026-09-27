Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slaps man in public, regrets | Watch viral video

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma allegedly slapped a man recording him during an inspection of a newly laid road in Vikas Puri.

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Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh slaps man in public, regrets | Watch viral video

New Delhi: A high-voltage political altercation erupted in West Delhi on Sunday afternoon after Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma allegedly slapped a man accompanying Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jarnail Singh during a road inspection. The dispute unfolded as AAP workers confronted the minister over poor construction quality on a newly laid road in the Vikas Puri area, leading to protests and intense political friction between both parties.

A video documenting the incident surfaced on social media, showing Minister Verma walking along the newly constructed site alongside his security detail. During the walk, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh and party workers pointed out severe defects in the construction work, demonstrating that the newly laid road surface was breaking apart and coming off in their hands.

Watch viral video:

Shameful behavior by Delhi Deputy CM Parvesh Sahib Singh!

Resorting to physical violence, slapping a citizen, and throwing his phone just for recording a video in public is unacceptable. Power does not give anyone the right to abuse people. Immediate action must be taken! pic.twitter.com/XBSPW37tUd — Rajat Panwar (@rajatsp19) September 27, 2026

What happened with Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma today?

The situation escalated when a man wearing a black T-shirt and trousers approached the minister while recording the exchange on his mobile phone. As the individual moved closer, Verma appeared to slap him, prompting nearby AAP workers to intervene, pull the man away, and stage an immediate protest against the minister’s alleged misbehaviour.

Minister regrets “slapping” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister regretted “slapping” an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker who allegedly provoked him by abusing his family and was involved in obstruction of government officials and contractor and damaged a road being constructed in the Vikaspuri area.

Clearing the air over the incident whose clip was circulated on social video, the Minister posted a message and a video message on X to present what he called the “complete picture” behind the incident.

In the video attached with the message, Parvesh Sahib Singh clarified that the area legislator from the AAP was allegedly demanding bribe from the contractor who was building a stretch of the Outer Ring Road in the Vikaspuri area.