Viral News: Heavy rains have been continuously lashing Delhi-NCR for two days, bringing much-needed relief from the heat, but also bringing waterlogging and traffic snarls. The incessant rainfall led to waterlogging at several key stretches. Delhi Traffic Police issued an alert, asking commuters to plan their journey in view of the rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said on September 20 that a generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital for the next five days. The weather department has predicted more rains today.

As Delhiites enjoy the pleasant weather, Twitter is being flooded with pictures of chai, pakoras, samosas, maggi and momos. Meanwhile, '#DelhiRains' is trending on Twitter with users posting pictures of the pre-monsoon rains from their areas along with of course, chai and snacks! Many people are also tweeting visuals of rainfall and waterlogging in Noida and Gurgaon.

HERE’S HOW THE NON-STOP RAINS IN DELHI-NCR HAVE TRIGGERED A MEMEFEST ON TWITTER:

The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal, on September 22.