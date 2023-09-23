Home

#DelhiRains: Netizens Flood X with Videos Of Heavy Downpour | Watch

“Delhi weather is in a different mood today,” an X user wrote while sharing a video of the downpour.

Residents of the national capital and the surrounding areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy showers on Saturday afternoon. Many areas of the region received heavy rain today, and as usual, people quickly turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share videos of the downpour. From sharing their enjoyment of the current weather to drawing comparisons between the capital city and hill stations, individuals expressed their reactions through a range of tweets. The hashtag #DelhiRains has gained significant traction on the micro-blogging site, with numerous posts.

Take A Look At Some Of The Videos Of The Beautiful Rain:

Blinding heavy rains with winds in East Delhi near the Ghaziabad border#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/2qTOeDmiLk — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) September 23, 2023

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle during the day with the humidity at 8.30 am being recorded at 82 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather bulletin for Delhi said that the city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average while the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

