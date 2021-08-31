New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Tuesday morning causing traffic snarls and waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. While some are enjoying the rains with a cup of chai at home, others have been stuck on the roads on their way to work. Meanwhile, a video is doing rounds on social media showing a gush of rainwater pouring down from a flyover in the capital city.Also Read - Flood-like Situation in Gurugram as Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR; Traffic Hit

Twitter users have been calling it a “waterfall” in Delhi, while others called it a golden opportunity for “free car wash”. Although it is unclear which area is shown in the video, some users said it looks like the underbridge of Vikaspuri flyover. Also Read - Viral Video: Sister-in-law Recreates 'Joote Lo, Paise Do' With Groom During Wedding, People Love It| Watch

Here are some of the hilarious tweets with the video:

World class facilities by Kejriwal Free car wash on the go!! #DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/KMCl8Kwh7k — Resham 🇮🇳 (@MyPoint0fView_) August 31, 2021

Also Read - Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE Updates: Traffic Snarls, Waterlogging at Several Places

आप का अजब गजब विकास मॉडल!

नीचे भी पानी ऊपर भी पानी!! pic.twitter.com/FatKeGIu13 — Mukesh Sharma (@MukeshSharmaMLA) August 31, 2021

We Got a WATERFALL IN DELHI. Thanks @ArvindKejriwal for making Niagara Falls in Delhi !! 🤩🤩 #DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/gvxRkc1T4W — Kunal Nath Madhav🇮🇳 (@KunalNathMadha1) August 31, 2021

Badhai ho Delhi,

Humne Niagara Falls ka intezam Delhi main hi kara diya hai, taki aap logo ko koi takleef na ho.#DelhiRains#Delhipic.twitter.com/XQJzWZy49H — THE MARINE DOCTOR🇮🇳 (@themarinedoc21) August 31, 2021

Several parts of Delhi and the adjoining cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram received heavy rainfall, causing flooding on arterial roads, leading to traffic jams. Waterlogging was reported on several key roads, including Shahjahan Road, W Point ITO, Thyagraj Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Moolchand Underpass, AIIMS, among others.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North, Delhi, Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Noida, Greater Noida…,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert early morning today.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the ‘moderate’ category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 132 at Sonia Vihar (at 9 am). The main pollutant was PM10 due to a high concentration of dust in the air.