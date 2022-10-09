New Delhi: Delhi-NCR has been witnessing non-stop rains since Friday, giving the public a first taste of the upcoming winter as the temperature dropped to 23.4 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, a generally cloudy sky with moderate rainfall is expected during the day. Well, Twitter was flooded with hilarious memes and jokes as the the capital city witnessed incessant rainfall. #DelhiRains has been trending on the micro-blogging website, with some saying that the winter is here while some enjoying the lazy Sunday morning with some chai-pakoda and beautiful pictures.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Maggi With Cold Coffee, Netizens Say 'Bahut Hi Bura Hua' | Watch

DELHI RAIN MEMES AND JOKES: SEE TWEETS

The real reason why it’s been raining non-stop over the weekend. Please @JoshRadnor please make it stop now. Please. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/zSscLLKk25 — Batman ke Bade Bhaiya (@ShrWorldo) October 9, 2022

When you need to go out in rain VS Eating chai pakode at home enjoying it. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/AecnxrYIPj — Riya Bansal (@sarvagun_sampan) October 8, 2022

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of South, South-East Delhi and NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Gohana, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Hodal (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Chandpur,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.