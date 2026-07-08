Delhi road rage on Dwarka Expressway tunnel: Taxi driver allegedly attacks motorist with stick after minor road accident, escapes

A video of the incident shows a taxi driver holding a wooden stick, grabbing the driver of a Maruti WagonR by the collar, and shouting at him on the Dwarka Expressway.

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Delhi road rage on Dwarka Expressway tunnel: Taxi driver allegedly attacks motorist with stick after minor road accident, escapes

A man allegedly tried to attack another driver with a stick after a minor road accident in the Dwarka Expressway tunnel on Tuesday evening before fleeing the spot, police said. No one was injured in the incident, and the complainant has told police that he does not want to pursue legal action.

According to police, a PCR call about the incident was received at around 7:44 pm on July 7, 2026. The complainant told police that his Maruti WagonR was involved in a minor collision with a white Maruti Ertiga taxi.

The complainant alleged that following the collision, the taxi driver attempted to assault him with a stick. He said he pushed the taxi driver in self-defence.

Police said the taxi driver then fell against a parked Kia Seltos, causing minor damage to the vehicle. Before the PCR team arrived at the scene, the taxi driver had fled.

The complainant and the owner of the damaged Kia Seltos later reached a mutual settlement over the damage caused to the parked vehicle. Police confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The complainant also informed the police that he did not wish to take any legal action in the matter.

A minor collision inside the Dwarka Expressway tunnel allegedly escalated into a road rage incident after a taxi driver reportedly attempted to attack another motorist with a stick. No injuries were reported, the complainant declined legal action, and police are reviewing CCTV… pic.twitter.com/GZsQOeuWuT — India.com (@indiacom) July 8, 2026

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and are working to identify the taxi driver who fled the scene.