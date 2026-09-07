Delhi Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse: 6 dead, horrific CCTV footage emerges | Watch

The MCD has given the owner of a building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan three days to demolish the structure after it was found to be in a "ruinous and dangerous condition", following the collapse of a five-storey building in the area, which resulted in the deaths of six individuals.

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Delhi Satya Niketan PG Building Collapse

New Delhi: A total of 11 people have been rescued from the debris of a 50-year-old multi-storey building that collapsed in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, with the death toll reaching six. The building, which housed a boys’ paying guest accommodation near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair work was underway.

Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force and Delhi Disaster Management Authority, have been carrying out rescue operations through the night. “One more person was rescued during the night but was brought dead, taking the toll to six,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

Horrific CCTV Footage Emerges:

The CCTV footage has captured the collapse of a student PG building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. The video shows the structure crashing down within seconds, triggering a massive plume of dust and smoke and causing nearby residents and shopkeepers to flee.

WATCH: CCTV captures the moment a 50-year-old building collapsed in Satya Niketan, South Delhi. The building housed a PG – ‘Hostel Daze’ near DU South Campus – collapsed around 1:30 PM on Sunday during repair work in the basement. 6 dead, 11 rescued so far. Rescue operation by… pic.twitter.com/BFNo6KqOjk — Dinesh Sharma (@sdineshaa) September 7, 2026

MCD orders demolition of ‘ruinous’ building in Satya Niketan

The MCD has given the owner of a building in southwest Delhi’s Satya Niketan three days to demolish the structure after it was found to be in a “ruinous and dangerous condition”, following the collapse of a five-storey building in the area, which resulted in the deaths of six individuals.

On September 6, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an order for property no 13 in Satya Niketan, directing the owner or occupier to tear down the structure, citing that it posed a threat to residents, visitors, passersby, and neighbouring buildings. The collapsed building was property no 14, according to an MCD statement.

The notice was issued under Section 348 read with Section 491 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, by the Executive Engineer (Building)-I of the MCD’s South Zone.

In the order, the MCD stated, “It would demolish the building if the owner or occupier failed to do so within three days of receiving the order and recover the cost from the owner as arrears of tax.”

This action follows the collapse of a decades-old five-storey building that housed a boys’ hostel in Satya Niketan on Sunday, which left at least six dead and several others injured.