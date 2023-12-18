By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Shocker: Watch Man Dragged On Minibus Bonnet; Video Goes Viral
A man was dragged by a minibus on its bonnet for a considerable distance in the national capital's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday night.
New Delhi: A man was dragged by a minibus on its bonnet for a considerable distance in the national capital’s Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday night. In the video, shared by the news agency ANI, the man can be seen on the bonnet of the moving minibus on a busy road. The terrifying clip has gone viral on the internet.
According to the police, they received a PCR call around 11:30 pm in which a caller alleged that a minibus hit him and dragged him for several meters. According to the man, the driver hit him in Lajpat Nagar and dragged him on the bonnet of his vehicle for some distance, Deccan Herald reported quoting police official as saying.
