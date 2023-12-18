Home

Viral

Delhi Shocker: Watch Man Dragged On Minibus Bonnet; Video Goes Viral

Delhi Shocker: Watch Man Dragged On Minibus Bonnet; Video Goes Viral

A man was dragged by a minibus on its bonnet for a considerable distance in the national capital's Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday night.

Delhi Shocker: Watch Man Dragged On Minibus Bonne; Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: A man was dragged by a minibus on its bonnet for a considerable distance in the national capital’s Kotla Mubarakpur area on Monday night. In the video, shared by the news agency ANI, the man can be seen on the bonnet of the moving minibus on a busy road. The terrifying clip has gone viral on the internet.

Trending Now

Watch Here

According to the police, they received a PCR call around 11:30 pm in which a caller alleged that a minibus hit him and dragged him for several meters. According to the man, the driver hit him in Lajpat Nagar and dragged him on the bonnet of his vehicle for some distance, Deccan Herald reported quoting police official as saying.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.