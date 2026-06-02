Delhi startup sparks debate after asking staff to take pay cuts over Rs 2 crore error | Viral video

A Delhi startup has been facing fire on social media after it asked employees to take a 30 per cent pay cut following a blunder of Rs 2 crore. The internet has reacted harshly to this claim by the startup with many users questioning the move

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Employees in a Delhi-based startup has been asked to take a pay cut. AI-generated image

A startup founder in Delhi is facing backlash online after an employee revealed that workers were asked to accept a temporary salary reduction to help make up for a Rs 2 crore loss linked to a co-worker’s mistake.

The controversy began with a Reddit post claiming that a costly testing mistake by an employee disrupted a key order for a multinational client. The error reportedly cost the startup nearly Rs 2 crore, leaving the company under significant financial pressure.

Rather than singling out the employee responsible for the mistake, the company’s management allegedly chose to spread the financial burden across the team. A software engineer claimed that staff members were asked to consent in writing to a 20–30 per cent pay cut for the next two months, with annual appraisals reportedly put on hold as well.

Describing their contribution to the company, the Reddit user said they had spent the past two years at the startup and had helped develop its backend and core technical architecture from the ground up.

The individual also claimed to lead a team of more than 20 developers and noted that they had sufficient savings to withstand the temporary reduction in income without facing financial hardship.

Despite being financially secure, the employee expressed concerns about the broader implications of the proposal. They questioned whether it was normal or legally permissible for an entire workforce to be penalised for a mistake committed by a single employee.

The engineer also wondered whether their importance to the company’s operations gave them leverage to negotiate a significantly larger ESOP allocation in exchange for agreeing to the salary cut.

The post further raised concerns about the startup’s future, with the employee asking whether the situation could be a warning sign of deeper financial troubles and whether it would be wiser to begin looking for opportunities elsewhere.

The post quickly attracted attention online, with Reddit users overwhelmingly criticising the company’s approach.

One user wrote, “This literally should come out of the founders and upper management paycheck not the regular employees. If you have substantial stock options with the company then it’s understandable, but if no ,then they’re fleecing you for a issue out of your control.”

Internet reacts

Questioning the logic behind the proposal, one user wrote, “Why should anyone else pay for someone else’s mistake. When they book profit do the pay extra 20-30% of your salary as profit sharing? If no, then they have no right to share the loss, and no one should say yes to this bullshit offer.”

Several users also expressed scepticism about the company’s promise of ESOPs. One Redditor remarked, “Why do I think company is doing this in bad faith. The promise is not to cover this at all later stage through cash but an ESOP, which is pretty contingent on a funding a year from now. Who’s to say funding will come on time and as desired by the management. AVOID.”