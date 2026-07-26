‘Teaching independence’: Delhi teacher’s simple attendance hack wins hearts online

A unique classroom practice by a Delhi teacher has gone viral on Instagram, where students use a handmade attendance board instead of following the traditional roll call method. The innovative approach turns a routine task into a fun learning experience that encourages responsibility among children.

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Students marking their attendance in a school in Delhi. Image Credit: mind_map_master/Instagram

A teacher from Delhi is winning appreciation online after replacing the traditional roll call with a handmade self-attendance board. The innovative method allows students to mark their own attendance, turning a daily classroom activity into a fun lesson in responsibility and self-management.

Shared by the Instagram page @mind_map_master, the now-popular reel shows young students participating in the unique self-attendance activity. With the caption “My little ones, taking charge,” the video has won praise for encouraging independence and responsibility in the classroom.

What did the video show?

The clip opens with the teacher stepping into the classroom as students follow her in. Moving away from the usual attendance routine, the children head directly to a handmade attendance board. Each slot on the board has a matchbox with a student’s picture, allowing them to quickly identify their place and mark their presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tr_sumi.siyag (@mind_map_master)

Inside every matchbox are the letters ‘A’ and ‘P’, representing absent and present. As students arrive, they move their respective matchboxes to display ‘P’, allowing them to mark their attendance on their own while learning responsibility through a simple classroom activity.

Internet reactions

The unique attendance method has received widespread appreciation online, with users calling it a practical and engaging way to encourage responsibility and self-confidence in children. Many also highlighted that giving students small responsibilities in the classroom can improve their involvement and learning experience.

One of the users wrote, “What an Amazing initiative & a way to take attendance for increasing attendance rate Specially in primary school!!!! Hats off whoever bring this idea to promote self awareness among children fun with study.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “what a novel idea!”

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While a third user wrote, “Petition to use this attendance system for university and offices.” Meanwhile another wrote, “Aise to proxy lagana bohot easy ho jayega (This will make the process of applying proxy attendances so easy).”

Another user wrote, “What a creative and engaging way to take attendance! This is exactly the kind of hands-on, interactive learning that research shows build children’s engagement and confidence. Charades4kids.com has some helpful research on how play-based and activity-based learning supports child development!”