New Delhi: Amid misinformation and fake news flying around the deadly coronavirus, the Delhi government on Wednesday launched a Twitter handle to ensure authentic information about the disease and related queries.

The Twitter handle named @DelhiVsCorona will serve as a one-stop solution for all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints, the government said in a statement.

Notably, the account has been designed under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has also formed a team of representatives to handle and monitor this Twitter handle. The team will gather live status of the situation in the government hospitals and provide authentic information on COVID-19.

In addition, this team will be also in touch with the patients and the doctors on a regular basis and ensure a speedy solution to their issues.

Here are some of the tweets put out by the handle so far:

Twitter users can tag @DelhiVsCorona and tweet with their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related questions, the government statement read.

“The team of representatives will ensure swift and speedy action on the issues related to COVID-19 treatment raised on Twitter. This will help reduce panic and anxiety amongst the citizens of Delhi,” added the statement.