Delhi Winters: Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes As Mercury Plummets In National Capital | Check Here

On Sunday, the minimum temperature of Delhi touched 1.9 degrees Celsius, and apart from all the laziness, the low temperatures have also tickled the funny bones of people on the internet.

Delhi's record low temperature sparks meme fest on Twitter

Cold Wave In Delhi: The National Capital has been witnessing a brutal cold wave and a dense blanket of fog for last few weeks. Delhi on Sunday recorded the second-lowest temperature in the last decade – 1.9 degrees Celsius. The only time the national capital witnessed a colder morning in the last 10 years was on January 1, 2021, when the lowest temperature was 1.1 degrees Celsius.

At 5.30 am today, the visibility near the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was down to 50 metres.

Amid the spine-chilling weather rattling everyone to the bone, the internet has erupted with a massive wave of memes on the occasion.

As the thick fog began slowing down the speed of traffic outside, the speed of netizens posting hilarious punches on social media increased. Taking to Twitter, several users began posting jokes and funny images relating to the ongoing cold wave that has overtaken North and Central India in the past few months.

Apart from the temperatures, the visibility in the capital city is also touching new lows, with foggy conditions all around.