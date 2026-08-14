‘Fearing for my safety’: Delhi woman jumps from moving Rapido bike, suffers injuries | Viral

Midway through the ride, the woman noticed that the driver had diverted to an unfamiliar and deserted-looking road. With the scooter still moving and fearing for her safety, she eventually jumped off.

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A woman jumped out of a moving Rapido bike after the rider took a deserted road without her consent. Image Credit: ayesha_srivastav96/Instagram

A Delhi woman has claimed she had to jump from a moving Rapido bike after the driver allegedly diverted to an unfamiliar and isolated route towards Vishwavidyalaya and refused to stop when she asked him to. The incident left her injured and has sparked concerns about passenger safety and the response of ride-hailing companies to such complaints. Ayesha Srivastav said in an Instagram post that she had booked the bike to get to her office when she noticed the driver was taking a route she did not know and which seemed deserted.

Srivastav said the driver told her that the road led directly to Vishwavidyalaya. Feeling uncomfortable with the route, she asked him to change direction or pull over, but alleged that he ignored her requests.

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She claimed that she tried to stop the driver by hitting him, but the attempt did not work. With the scooter still moving and fearing for her safety, she eventually jumped off. The fall left her with injuries to her hands, legs and head, for which she required medical attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✩⋆ ⋆✩ (@ayesha_srivastav96)

Srivastav said she was unhappy with the way Rapido initially handled her complaint, alleging that she did not receive a timely response from customer support. She then shared her experience on social media and called for action against the driver.

“Rapido I need the details of the driver, and I want to know what are you going to do about this I want the resolution ASAP with all the details of the driver It is about the women safety what you are doing for us everyday thousands of women takes rapido to commute and this is a huge safety measure here! I want that Driver punished,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Internet reactions

The video garnered several views after it surfaced on social media. One of the users wrote, “I think rapido is not safe for girls specially agar girls rider hoto samjh ata hai. But can’t trust on every boy. (I think Rapido is is not safe for girls speacially, if there are female riders it is understandable but you cannot trust every boy.)

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Meanwhile another wrote, “Rapido incidents are increasing day by day.” A third user wrote, “Strict action must be taken against culprit.” A fourth user, “grab a lawyer and sue rapido for some lacs.”

Rapido responds to the video

After Srivastav’s post drew widespread attention online, Rapido responded to the allegations and said it had taken the matter seriously. The company said the driver had been permanently removed from its platform and that his details were shared with Srivastav to assist with any legal action. It also offered to provide legal and medical support and said it would continue to assist her.

In its response, Rapido said it had taken note of the allegations and permanently removed the driver from its platform. The company said his details had been shared with Srivastav by email for any necessary legal proceedings and assured her that it would provide legal or medical support as needed.

The incident has since sparked a wider discussion about women’s safety while using app-based bike taxis and the need for quicker responses to passenger complaints.