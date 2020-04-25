With the suspicion around coronavirus symptoms high even among animals, the recent death of the famous white tigress, Kalpana, in Delhi zoo set many speculating. The 13-year-old tigress died on Wednesday evening after which her samples were collected and sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI). The samples were collected as per Central Zoo Authority (CZA) advisory and after ensuring all bio-security measures. Also Read - On 'Harassment' of Muslims, Ex-Bureaucrats Write to Chief Ministers; Express Their 'Anguish'

In a statement on Friday, the Environment Ministry said, "Kalpana, the white tigress, died of acute renal failure and other complications related to old age. The IVRI has confirmed that Tigress Kalpana was found negative for Covid-19." It assured that there were no symptoms or external conditions to suspect that her death was due to Covid-19. Following the direction to minimize human-animal interface, the 13-year-old big cat's remains were cremated on Thursday.

Recently, four tigers and three lions tested positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo in New York. The news came weeks after a Malayan tiger at the facility was confirmed positive and six other big cats were said to be exhibiting similar symptoms. The tigers had developed a dry cough and loss of appetite. Unlike the Malayan tiger, the test on the seven big cats was done by using a faecal sample so that the animals did not have to be placed under anesthesia.

Earlier, five stray cats caught from a coronavirus ward of a general hospital in Kerala, died due to the virus. The death of the cats prompted the officials to send the vital organs of the animals for detailed examination in Thiruvananthapuram. “Since the cats were caught from the COVID ward, the postmortem was conducted. No trace of COVID-19 could be detected, we decided to send the internal organs to Thiruvananthapuram,” Dr Tito Joseph, who conducted the postmortem, told PTI.

Amid claims and counter-claims of whether pets can get COVID-19 and whether it can spread from them, two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said.