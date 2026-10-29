Delhi’s new footpath riddled with holes, leaving pedestrians puzzled | Viral

A viral video has drawn attention to a newly laid footpath in Delhi built with perforated concrete pavers. The openings raised questions about how easy it is to walk on, how it will be maintained, and whether gravel was left out.

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A new form of footpath has been formed across Delhi. Image Credit: @IndianTechGuide/X

Is it a footpath or a drain? Social media users can’t decide about a new stretch in Delhi. Built from concrete blocks full of square openings to help rainwater seep into the ground, it has people doubting how easy it is to walk on.

In a now-viral video circulating on social media, a man was seen walking along the footpath and showing off the freshly laid interlocking concrete pavers. Each block featured a lattice-like pattern with several large square holes, leaving much of the surface open.

Delhi is introducing new footpaths across the city. https://t.co/U2jIe6cRX6 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 29, 2026

Panning along the stretch, the camera caught the man gesturing at the openings. “This is the new footpath made in Delhi, so that water can seep through the holes and get into the ground,” he said.

The clip also showed dirt and early signs of weed growth around some of the gaps, while the pavers had been laid around poles and trees. X account India Tech and Infra shared the video, writing, “Delhi is introducing new footpaths across the city.”

Internet reactions

The design also got people arguing about whether the pavers were laid the way they should be. A few users pointed out that the gaps are supposed to be filled with gravel, which would let water drain while keeping the surface sturdy.

Criticising the design, one of the users wrote, “Such large holes, very bad design. Weeds will grow through them, and garbage will fill them up. Also be ready to lose keys and coins.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Excellent little holes to throw sachets of Vimal into. This is citizen-centric governance!”

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A third user wrote, “Appreciate the government’s efforts to improve public infrastructure. However, India’s capital deserves smarter, climate-resilient footpaths. Permeable pavers over an engineered stone reservoir, combined with rainwater inlets, could improve groundwater recharge and help reduce urban waterlogging.”

A fourth user wrote, “Isn’t this design hostile to disabled/elderly people using crutches/walking sticks and folk wearing heels too? Who will clean up the plastics, bottle caps, cigrate and other leftovers.”