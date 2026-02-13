‘Delicious’ proposal on Valentine’s Day takes internet by storm; netizens call it the ‘bestest proposal ever’ | Watch viral video

Home

Delicious proposal on Valentines Day takes internet by storm; netizens call it the bestest proposal ever | Watch viral video

Imagine someone proposing to his girlfriend with golgappas (water balls) on Valentine's. One person just did it. Scroll down to see the viral video.

Image: Instagram @thevyangindia (videograb)

Viral News: When Valentine’s is just around the corner and lovers are constantly sharing their feelings with each other, another video has gone viral on social media. The video is special because when most people propose to their partner with flowers, rings, or chocolates, a man did something unique and extraordinary. Imagine someone proposing to his girlfriend with golgappas (water balls) on Valentine’s. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a cute moment between a couple. It features a man kneeling down to propose to his girlfriend near a stall of golgappas. The man first proposes to her with golgappas and moves ahead to give her a ring. The girlfriend looks super cheerful and moved by the man’s action. She keeps smiling throughout the proposal. The video has struck a chord online and, honestly, has taken the internet by storm as it emerged during Valentine’s week.

Viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vyang (@thevyangindia)

The viral video was shared with the caption, “In a now-viral video, a boy ditches the diamond ring and goes full desi by proposing with a plate of golgappa. The girl’s reaction? Priceless. Netizens are calling it the most “relatable proposal of the year,” proving once again that true love in India is measured not in carats—but in pani puri plates. Emotional gesture.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “To the bestest proposal ever!!”, and another wrote, “So sweet.”

The third comment read, “True love.”

Netizens have dropped red hearts for the couple in the comment section.

