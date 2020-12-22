A couple from Australia, Clementine Oldfield and Anthony Lot recently became parents after giving birth to a baby boy. Little did they know that they will soon have an extra reason to celebrate as they won the cash equivalent of 60 years’ worth of free Dominos pizza. Also Read - Trending News Today March 17, 2020: McDonald's, Domino's Introduce 'Contactless' Delivery Amid Coronavirus in India

Wondering how and why? Turns out Domino’s Pizza held a competition starting on December 9 offering $10,800 to the first parents to give their new child the name Dominic or Dominique. Coincidentally, Dominic Julian Lot was born at 1:47 am on December 9, less than two hours after the competition began after 72-hour labour at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, the Daily Mail reported.

Notably, the couple had already chosen the name prior to discovering the competition and had picked it as soon as they discovered Clementine was having a boy. However, after his family members told him about the competition, he took a chance and submitted Dominic’s birth certificate to Domino’s. Soon after, they found out they won the cash prize of $10,080, which is the equivalent of a $14 pizza every month for 60 years!

Domino’s Australia took to its official Instagram handle and announced the winners and also shared the news of the new born baby. In a caption it wrote, ”To celebrate Domino’s 60th Birthday on 9 December 2020, we’re giving away the equivalent of 60 YEARS’ WORTH OF FREE PIZZA* to the family of a baby named ‘Dominic’ or ‘Dominique’ born in Australia on that day! 🍕👶

That’s a free hot meal every month until 2080, or approximately 720 nights off cooking.To win, eligible parents must be the *first* to confirm with Domino’s that their baby meets these requirements by sending an email to dombaby@dominos.com.au!”

