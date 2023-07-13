Home

Delivery Agent Eats Customer’s Food; Calls Him Lazy, Chat Goes Viral

Delivery agent called the customer lazy for ordering food via app: Food delivery services are widely used in India these days, and people are loving the convenience of having their favourite food delivered to their homes. However, along with this convenience, these services also come with certain challenges, such as instances where delivery agents fail to deliver the food or even consume the customers’ food themselves.

Recently, a similar case has been circulating on the internet, involving a DoorDash delivery agent. Not only did the agent eat the customers’ food, but they also shamelessly boasted about it. To make matters worse, the agent insulted the customer, calling them lazy.

In response, the customer warned the delivery agent, mentioning that they had a camera installed at home, which clearly showed that the agent never arrived at their apartment complex. The agent dismissively replied, “I am not stupid like you bud, maybe if you were not a lazy inadequate father, you would go pick up your food to make sure your kid eats.”

The agent concluded the conversation by admitting that they had indeed eaten the customer’s ordered food. This incident has sparked numerous views and comments, with many Reddit users criticizing the delivery agent for their unprofessional behaviour.

– “I don’t understand why a delivery person would call someone lazy for not picking up their own food. That’s literally their job,” one user said.

– “It would be funny if the delivery person gets fired. They should share an update if that happens,” suggested another user.

– “I hope that the delivery person gets deactivated because they may have done this to other customers before,” expressed a third user.

However, some users also shared their own negative experiences with delivery agents.

So, what are your worst online food delivery experiences?

