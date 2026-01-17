Home

Delivery partner devices strategy to deliver orders; No walking or use of vehicles, only wheels of other type: Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: 6 or 9, this philosophy about one’s perspective on life goes back to history. Just like whether the ‘glass is half empty or half-filled’. You see life from your point of view, which could either show you 6 or 9. Depending on where you are standing. The glass is half empty for some, while it’s half-filled for the others. This attitude determines where you will land and with how much force.

“When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” This is another fact about life filled with difficulties. This idiom tells us to stay optimistic and resourceful when facing difficulties. Turn sour situations into opportunities and come out a winner, just like the delivery partner of Blinkit, whose video we are sharing with you. It is very well known how difficult and challenging their job is. Every order is precious, and the delivery process is equally precarious not only for Blinkit but also for other famous delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and Zepto.

The person in this video is a gig worker who has found a unique way to deliver the orders early without getting tired. He is on wheels, known as skates and dashes through the traffic. This video is posted on Instagram by startup.pedia, and is going viral very fast.

It is described that the video is from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Uncarvedshamz; It’s fun but our road infrastructure is not made for this. Our roads are a choas. There is no space to even walk. So, for your life, please don’t do this

Sierratendulkar: Restaurant wala video call yaad hai na.. Stay safe

arpitchaturvedi_07: Sports person ko award money nhi milegi toh yahi krna pdega …sahi h bhai kr tu

nikhilgupta_.20: It’s muzaffarpur

shrutigrover.juno: Kya matlab Coffee mei se makhan nikal aaya…

N cake dabba se khurach k khana pad ra h

vinaykumar_real: He should wear helmet

sejal.dagli: What about the pot holes

abhijeet_0449: Muzaffarpur bihar not muzaffarnagar

worldlynani: Attention? Get a job! It’s not about skaters safety, basic civic sense

sahaveer: Should I like this… Posting this for likes is also one form of promoting. Infact blinkit should ban such activities.. there is no safety for himself.. am sure he s proud Indian thinking public healthcare system will take care of him but a big NOOO

