Delta pilot gives passengers odd choice after dog urine incident | Viral

The episode got people arguing online, with some defending pets on flights and others firmly against them. Delta hasn’t responded.

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Delta Airlines gave their passengers a choice after a dog peed inside the aircraft. Image Credit: jennifercoffey/Instagram

A dog relieving itself in the Delta Airlines aircraft left passengers at New York’s La Guardia Airport with an unusual choice: wait for the cabin to be cleaned or put up with the smell, or take off on time.

The bizarre incident as shared on social media platform by television host Jennifer Coffey, stating that a pilot had addressed passengers and explained that a dog had urinated inside the aircraft during its previous flight.

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The pilot laid it out plainly. He could get the plane cleaned, but that would hold up the flight, or they could leave on time and put up with the lingering smell of dog urine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Coffey (@jennifercoffey)

The pilot then asked passengers to raise their hands and vote on whether they would rather tolerate the smell and get home on time. Coffey summed up the unusual exercise in two words: “Democracy!”

Coffey was quick to say she wasn’t flying that day. The clip she posted shows a crowd at what seems to be a Delta Air Lines gate at LaGuardia, with passengers putting their hands up in response to a question.

Coffey was not on the flight, but the video on her Instagram shows passengers raising their hands to cast their vote. However, it was unclear what was the result of the outcome.

Internet reactions

The clip has garnered more than 10 million views online, with users getting into a debate on social media, with some arguing that they would much rather deal with a dog-related mishap than other unpleasant experiences on flights.

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One of the users wrote, “Well when you gotta go you gotta go!!!! Woof (with a dog-faced emoji).” Another wrote, “Here’s an idea, keep pets off the plane!! I love my cats but we don’t travel with them!” Providing a solution, another user wrote, “Put some sand/cat litter over it. Wheels up!” A third user wrote, “Leave your pets at home.”

One user joked that there would always be a parent willing to grab cleaning supplies and get the plane moving. Another said they would prefer travelling with a cabin full of dogs over one full of people. A nurse and frequent traveller also defended pets, pointing out that passengers had encountered all kinds of bodily fluids and messes on aircraft.