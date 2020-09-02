After notification by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said there will be no Question Hour during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session, opposition parties and citizens, in general, have criticised the move and accused the government of using the ‘pandemic as an excuse for murdering democracy’. Also Read - No Question Hour in Parliament's Monsoon Session Due to Covid-19, Opposition Says 'Pandemic Excuse to Murder Democracy'

Many on social media have slammed the government saying that it is a blatant undemocratic move and an indication that the Centre is willing to evade uncomfortable questions regarding the handling of Covid-19, PM CARES Fund, falling GDP, crashing economy and loss of jobs.

Others who have been demanding postponement of NEET, JEE exams called it an act of hypocrisy and asked if students across the country are expected to take exams during a pandemic, then why is the govt not willing to have the ‘Question hour’.

One user said, ”This is shocking! Afraid of being questioned over its handling of the pandemic, the Modi govt is cancelling question hour from the Parliament session. A brazen move towards dictatorship. They must NOT be allowed to do this!”

Here are other reactions:

Students have to give exam but NO QUESTION HOUR in the parliament due to fear of COVID. Avoid karo ya toh Deviate but kabhi Answer matt karo. Accountability gayi teel lene. #QuestionHour — Ashwin Singh (@mypartyisNOTA) September 2, 2020

For the first time,The upcoming parliament sessions will not have question hour because of covid 19 but the same government wants students to attend the exams.Does the government think that their lives important than students?

PM @narendramodi postpone the exams,Now is not the 🕗 — wasif osmani (@wasifosmani7) September 2, 2020

So Parliament will not have QUESTION Hour session due to COVID but student will have to give NEET JEE exams despite COVID Wah Modiji Wah — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) September 2, 2020

Parliament won't have Question Hour PM doesn't do Press Conferences SC won't order investigation CAG doesn't do audits MEDIA won't question Govt LOKPAL doesn't do anything Masterstroke in Transparency by Modi. NO questions, NO audits, NO investigation = NO corruption — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 2, 2020

For the first time in parliament history, there will be NO question hour in a REGULAR parliament session because of COVID. What does this mean for one of the great traditions of parliament? And is the session only being called then as a symbolic ritual? — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 2, 2020

"Life has to go on"- honourable SC.

So if 3M students can take exam during the pandemic than the Question hour should also be done.

It seems that the GOI is running away from the questions. And blaming every act of fraud as an act of god.@narendramodi @AmitShah @ndtvindia — Yasir obaidullah (@ObaidullahYasir) September 2, 2020

'Question Hour' in Parliament can be stopped due to Corona but Students Exams can't be stopped ! Height of hypocrisy and shameless behaviour by BJP Govt ! — Rohan Gupta (@rohanrgupta) September 2, 2020

Not allowing question hour during session means the nation will not know the truth about Chinese incursions, PM Care fund, the COVID situation, failure of the economic package…

Our system of checks & balances is being destroyed. Shame on the GOI. — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) September 2, 2020

No Question Hour #MonsoonSession of Parliament Democratic rights muzzled @narendramodi won’t answer on failures

•Chinese Incursion

•Mishandling of Pandemic

•GDP contraction23.9%

•Rising Unemployment & Students Cry

India towards Hitler Raaj #StopPrivatisation_SaveGovtJob pic.twitter.com/7idA6DEf0l — Lakhan mewal (@Lakhanmewal1) September 2, 2020

Not paying GST to States, Not having Question Hour in Parliament, Exposing Students to Coronavirus risk while hiding behind Video Conference : Is this democracy or some tughlak dictatorship. Request @Swamy39 and @0NitaAmbani to take save the nation. 🙏🙏 — Rajesh Rao Chillara (@rao_chillara) September 2, 2020

No More Question Hour in Parliament; Modi is Killing our Democracy,

He is Destroying our Constitution,

He is Killing the Spirit of India!! It has to Stop! pic.twitter.com/byr8CeguK1 — Anurag Kukreti (@Anuragkukreti7) September 2, 2020

Amazing. No question hour in parliament now. Each day we wake up to new means of govt curbing our rights to question them, each day we go a step closer to becoming an autocracy. We have already failed our founding mothers & fathers. Not much left. — Hasiba | حسيبة 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) September 2, 2020

This is shocking! Afraid of being questioned over its handling of the pandemic, the Modi govt is cancelling question hour from the Parliament session. A brazen move towards dictatorship. They must NOT be allowed to do this!#questionhour #SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents — Abhinay sharma (@abhinay_maths2) September 2, 2020

Prohibiting Question Hour in Parliament is a step towards legalizing dictatorship in this Nation – Media cannot ask Q’s, Opposition questions are anti-national,activists questions are form of urban naxalism & now BJP Govt wants to transform Parliament into its Party Headquarters — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) September 2, 2020

Comments turned off for videos in PMO YouTube channel. No question hour in the Parliament session. Meanwhile Modi ji: I want this Govt to be criticized, Criticism makes democracy stronger. Aise kaise chalega Modiji? — Nirmala Tai (@CrypticMiind) September 2, 2020

Questioning is an inherent and unfettered parliamentary right. Is the pandemic, which is not a problem during arrests, #AyodhyaRamTemple foundation, scrapped labour rights, NEP, EIA, etc., mysteriously becomes a problem when taking away the democratic rights like #QuestionHour? — Kiruba Munusamy (@kirubamunusamy) September 2, 2020

Monsoon Session’s COVID measures likely to junk Question Hour&Zero hour.This is GOI’s way to stay safe.. from uncomfortable questions& accountability

But students who have to appear for JEE/NEET at centres which are 50-200 kms away from home should throw caution to the wind. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 30, 2020

Monsoon session of the parliament begins on September 12 .

Govt trying to silence the opposition by removing question hour so that the government cannot be questioned on its failures , citing Covid-19 pandemic for the removal of question hour — Ravinder Kapur (@RavinderKapur2) September 2, 2020

What happened to the government being held accountable by the people?? The PM doesn't hold press conferences, the question hour is cancelled to prevent answering questions on the GDP, Economy, and their absolutely poor handling of COVID-19. — Aashirwa Baburaj (@AashirwaBaburaj) September 2, 2020

Calling it a ‘brazen move by Modi government’, activist Saket Gokhale has started a petition on Change.org to restore the question hour.

The petition reads, ”To ensure that the government remains accountable to the people, it MUST answer questions on these issues. Cancelling question hour is a blatant undemocratic move for the govt. to evade these uncomfortable questions”.

The cancelling of Question Hour in the upcoming Parliament session is a brazen move by Modi govt. to prevent questions regarding Covid-19 handling, PM CARES, China, GDP, the economy etc. Pls sign this petition & RT (I'll tell you why in the next tweet)https://t.co/2UAozK94AR — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) September 2, 2020

Notably, the Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1.

Those who attend the session would be required to follow the necessary coronavirus protocols, including getting tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours.

On day one (September 14), Lok Sabha will be held from 9 am to 1 pm while Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm. After September 14, Rajya Sabha will sit in the first half from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha’s processing is scheduled from 3 pm to 7 pm.

