Deoria DM Amit Kishore is winning hearts online after he fulfilled the wish of a late BSF jawan’s daughter and attended her wedding ceremony. Not just that, he also performed the duties of a father and performed her Kanyadaan’. Kishore who attended the function with his wife on Tuesday night, also gave a wedding gift to the couple while his nine-year-old daughter made a card and gifted it to them, Zee News reported. Also Read - Wedding Bells Raising COVID Alarm? Check Which States Have Imposed Night Curfew Till End of Year

Notably, Shivani had written an emotional letter to the DM requesting him to come to the wedding.

Her father and Salempur resident Ajay Kumar Rawat, a constable with ’88 Battalion’ had died of cardiac arrest on August 25, 2018 at Udhampur in Jammu when he was on duty.

“I stay in contact with the families of martyr soldiers and those who die during duty. I was also in contact with Rawat’s family. His daughter Shiwani Rawat had on November 29 expressed her wish that I attend her wedding,“ Amit Kishore said.

On the wedding gift, he said, “My daughter made a card for the couple and I also gave a wedding gift and my blessings. It is the responsibility of the district magistrate to take care of the families of Army, Air Force, paramilitary soldiers and officials if they face any problem.”

Twitter was all praises for his heartfelt gesture and appreciated him:

#Deoria – मृतक जवान के बेटी का @dmdeoria ने किया कन्यादान, मृतक BSF जवान की लड़की ने लगाई थी गुहार, लड़की ने डीएम को लिखा था एक भावुक पत्र, एक पिता का फर्ज निभाया DM श्री अमित किशोर ने, परिवार समेत नव दम्पति को दिया आशीर्वाद, गिफ्ट, सलेमपुर के मझौलीराज कस्बे में हुई शादी समारोह. — Satya Prakash singh (@spsvishen) December 2, 2020

भईया श्री अमित किशोर जी बहुत बढियाँ एवं नेक इंसान हैं 🙏🙏 — 𝐓𝐞𝐣 𝐁𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐮𝐫 𝐘𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐯 (@TejYadava55) December 2, 2020

While Shivani is a graduate, her groom is a software engineer. She has three brothers, one is elder to her and two are younger.