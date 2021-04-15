Noida: In a saddening incident, a 52-year-old woman set herself on fire by pouring kerosene on self at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Thursday, just four days after testing positive for COVID-19, police said. According to her family members, the woman was allegedly upset over coronavirus test result and hence took the extreme step. Also Read - As COVID Cases Surge, Oxygen Plants Under PM-CARES Fund to be Installed in Hospitals: Centre

A senior police official said that the link between her testing positive for coronavirus and taking the extreme step is inconclusive. The woman lived with her husband, a retired air force official, two daughters and a son at their house in a gated society in Badalpur area, the police said. Also Read - After Many Sadhus Show COVID Symptoms, Niranjani Akhada Announces End of Kumbh Mela For Them

“Police were alerted this morning that the woman, aged around 52 years, died after immolating herself using kerosene oil around 4 am. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida and Crime) Elamaran G said. Also Read - Delhi Records 16,699 New COVID-19 Cases, 112 Deaths in 24 Hours

“The family told the police that she was upset over her COVID test result but it remains inconclusive if she took the extreme step because of that,” the officer added. The body was disposed by a team of medical experts and no post-mortem examination was done, the police said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out.

(With PTI Inputs)