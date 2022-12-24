‘Describe Qatar World Cup Only Using Emojis’ FIFA Tweet Goes Viral. Check Netizens Response

Viral Video: Following the successful completion of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the dust has finally begun to settle in the Western Asian country. Fans are adjusting to their teams’ performances, but World Cup excitement will linger for some time. With each passing game, records were made, be it Cristiano Ronaldo’s striking touch to Lionel Messi’s World Cup goals and appearances to French superstar Kylian Mbappe. And how can we forget about Morocco becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals?

Earlier on Wednesday, FIFA took to Twitter to let the tweeples describe the World Cup using emojis. “Describe #Qatar2022 only using emojis ⬇️,” reads the official tweet of FIFA World Cup.

CHECK FIFA’S VIRAL TWEET HERE

Describe #Qatar2022 only using emojis ⬇️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 23, 2022

Till now, the tweet has received over 4 million views, hundreds of retweets, and over 20,000 likes. The post has received a lot of positive feedback from social media users. Many people used the dancing, red heart, and celebration emojis.

SEE TWITTER USERS RESPONSE HERE

SEE OTHER RESPONSE HERE

Many users have posted photographs of Messi as if that is the one image that captures the entire event for them. This year, Argentina won their third World Cup adding to previous triumphs in 1978 and 1986.