Mumbai: One of the most important pre-wedding ceremonies in Indian marriages is the Mehndi ceremony, wherein the bride-to-be gets henna applied to her hands. A typical mehendi design usually comprises of intricate designs or mandala patterns adorned with auspicious wedding motifs. However, many brides now prefer to add a personal touch to the design, incorporating symbolic motifs from the couple’s life that adds a whole new meaning to their bond.Also Read - Wedding Procession Uses Boats to Reach Bride's Home in Flooded Bihar Village. Watch Video

One such quirky mehendi design has become talk of the internet, giving brides new mehendi goals! The picture which has gone viral shows the bride-to-be’s beautiful mehendi which features logos of two popular sports teams. On her right arm, the logo of football club, Manchester United is etched and on the left arm, the logo of Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians is written.

The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians shared the unique mehendi and wrote, ”This मेहंदी has our 💙”. They also mentioned the name of the bride and her groom to congratulate them. “Many congratulations to Devvrat and Geet,” they wrote. While Geet Khedekar is a big supporter of Mumbai Indians, Devrat Mainhallikar is a forever Manchester United fan.

Have a look at the picture here:

The unusual mehendi design has gone viral, receiving lots of love from users who just adored the bride’s creativity and beautiful artwork. A user joked, “To my future wife, If your Mehendi doesn’t look like this, do you even love me?” “Two of my favourite teams,” shared another.

A third commented, ”Saved. Apni Shadi mei essa hi lagvayungi.”

What do you think?