Begusarai: "Love has no culture, boundaries, race and religion. It is pure and beautiful like early morning sunrise falling in lake." Exemplifying the essence of that quote, a French woman and an Indian man recently tied the knot in Bihar's Begusarai and the story of an inter-racial wedding has gone viral.

Mary Lori Heral, who is a businesswoman in Paris, had come to India about six years ago and fell in love with her Rakesh, a resident of Katharia village in Begusarai. At that time, Rakesh worked as a tour guide in New Delhi. The two kept in touch even after she went back to Paris. During this time, they also confessed their love for each other over the phone. Three years later, Mary asked Rakesh to move to Paris and start a textile business with her. After they started working together, they got closer to each other and decided to get married.

Rakesh’s father Ramchandra Sha said that Mary was so impressed by Indian culture that she decided to come here and get married. After seeking both the families consent, Mary and Rakesh tied the knot on Sunday as per Hindu rituals. Mary’s family members who had come from France to attend the ceremony, congratulated the newlyweds.

Both the families united before ‘Jayamala’, a Hindu ritual, and also danced to Hindi and Bhojpuri songs after the wedding ceremony, Rakesh’s family said. The ceremony was also attended by foreign guests who loved the Bihar culture and happily participated in every Hindu ritual. They are now planning to stay here for a week.

According to Rakesh’s family, Mary wanted to get married in a small town like Begusarai as she loved the Bihari customary practices. All the arrangements and decisions for the ceremony were made by both the families together.

The newly married couple will stay in India for a week and then return to Paris. Meanwhile, after the the news of the inter-racial marriage broke, the villagers started gathering in large numbers to see the French bride.