Have you ever ordered something at a restaurant and experienced instant regret after tasting it? This homesick man went to an Indian restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden and ordered a dish that would remind him of India, but it ended up being extremely dissappointing and expensive. Indians, especially Delhiites, love their Chole Bhature and rarely have to more than Rs 100 for a delicious plate of the dish. But all this got was a plate full of disapppointment and for ten times the price.

Reddit user @pillsburyboi recently shared his experience in a post on the platform that has gone viral. With a picture of his order, the user wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen, Here is the Chole Bhature that I was served at an Indian restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden. I miss home."

In the picture, it can be seen that the restaurant served the chole and salad on top a flat bhatura unlike in India where the bhatura is served hot and fluffy and chole is served separately along with mint chutney, onions or pickle on the side.

He even paid around Rs 1,000 for the so called chole-bhature and said that they tasted nothing like the original dish. The man mentioned that he missed home after eating this version of the dish.

“For those who are curious about the taste: Well, it was bad. The bhatura was sweet, super thick, and almost dry. The chole was like palak paneer but with channa instead(AND WHO THE F***d ADDS POMEGRANATE??). The taste of the chole was bland. No spice or any prominent masalas, it was salt and pepper. The chole to bhatura ratio was bad as well. in my opinion they intentionally made the bhatura small(around 7cms) so that I could order one or more bhatura/naan or rice to finish the chole. Marketing strategy 101. I ended up paying 160Swedish Krones(16USD/16EUR/approx 1000rupee). We exited the hotel with a huge disappointment. I miss home food,” the user explained.

As the post went viral, many Indians took it personally in the comments and slammed the restaurant for ruining their favourite dish.

“Amazing, 5 seconds ago I lived in a world where I didn’t see this,” a Reddit user commented.

Another commented saying, “Aaj toh ya inka IKEA rahega ya main, inqlab zindabad!!! Aandolan karo aaandolan, hamare chole bhature kabhibhi aise nahi hote.”

Meanwhile, another user said, “I’d probably watch YouTube videos of chola bhature and drink water than eat this.”

“I hope you told them how disgusting it was to their face. Expecting food just as good might be a stretch but at least it should be passable as the dish itself. This looks like an abomination of bull crap made my by a deluded chef. At least if it tasted good, some of it could be forgiven but nah, if it also tasted like shit, tell them that to their face,” another user ranted.