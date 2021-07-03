Ranchi: Remember the Desi mom whose video of roasting her daughter’s Gucci belt worth Rs 35,000 went viral across social media platforms? Well, yes you guessed it right, she is the one who called the luxury brand’s belt a look-alike of the DPS (Delhi Public School) school belt. And, if you’re wondering why ae we discussing an old story again, then let us tell you that the desi mom has now styled the same Gucci belt with a pink saree now and she looks absolutely fabulous. A photo of our very own desi mom Anita Gupta posing in front of a lush green field wearing a pink saree along with the Gucci belt has again gone viral and netizens are totally in love with her fashion statement. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Inserts Snake Into His Nose, Leaves Netizens Shocked | WATCH

The viral photo was posted by Anita Gupta's daughter Chabi on her Instagram with the caption, "1 Way To Style Your GUCCI belt with Indian Saree ft. Desi Mom."

Have a look:

Soon after this photo was shared on Instagram, users started flooding the comment section. Several users posted comments like “Mom rocks”, “She is so pretty”, “Gucci belt wali aunty”, “High five aunty ee beltwa ko to aap world famous kar di”, “Nobody does it like aunty” and many more. The post has garnered over 30K likes so far.

The video that made the desi mom famous across the web showed Anita asking her daughter Chabi about the belt’s price. And, when she revealed that she got it for Rs 35,000, the mother expressed her shock, saying, “Rs 35,000 ka belt hai? Kya isme khaasiyat hai? Ranchi mein DPS ka belt lag raha hai. Aur ye GG kya likha hai.” The mother’s next reaction has left netizens laughing real hard and the 1.04-minute long video went crazily viral and garnered over 4 million views so far.