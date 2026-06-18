Despite her success, this New York CEO couldn’t get what her grandmother wanted most | Viral video

Despite leading a successful multi-million-dollar business in New York, an executive said her grandmother's biggest concern was that she was still unmarried.

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The same situation was highlighted by a woman living in New York, with a marathon runner and CEO tag under her belt. Image Credit: hemakshi126/Instagram

What makes a woman’s worth in this world? Some would argue that it’s her career, while others may say it’s the education she has received. But only in the Indian subcontinent can you see a woman’s worth being dependent on where she is married or not.

The same situation was highlighted by a woman living in New York, with a marathon runner and CEO tag under her belt. New York entrepreneur Hemakshi Motka has gone viral after sharing a light-hearted family story that resonated with Indian audiences. In a video posted on Instagram, she said her grandmother was upset after attending a local event where only married daughters were given blankets.

What did the woman say?

Speaking about the experience, she said that her grandmother vented her frustration over her unmarried status which she found pretty amusing. “My grandma was disappointed after attending a blanket distribution event for married daughters. Since I’m not married, she wasn’t eligible to receive one,” Motka said.

“So here I am, literally running a multi-million dollar company in New York City. I have ran a freaking marathon, 42 kilometres. Yet, I lost all those achievements to a ceremonial blanket,” she added. Although the story reflected her grandmother’s love and concern, it also prompted Motka to encourage women to preserve their individuality within marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemakshi Motka (@hemakshi126)

Living and working in New York, Motka saw humour in the situation. She quipped that all her accomplishments, from building a multi-million-dollar business to finishing a marathon, seemed to matter less than a ceremonial blanket in her grandmother’s eyes.

Reflecting on the story, Motka wrote that it prompted her to think about society’s tendency to celebrate milestones such as proposals, weddings and approval from others. She stressed that true confidence comes from choosing oneself, building a career, taking chances and creating a fulfilling life.

“Because titles and other people’s opinions can change. Your relationship with yourself is forever. A blanket is nice. But confidence travels with you everywhere. Wear your mojo.”

Internet reactions

As the story gained popularity online, users chimed in with witty remarks. One person wrote, “Why not organise a blanket distribution ceremony for unmarried daughters and turn the tradition on its head?”

Another user remarked, “I can’t fault your grandmother because her views come from a different time. But I applaud you for building the life you want and doing things your way.”

One commenter joked that the grandmother’s disappointment might actually be a subtle push for Motka to get married in time for the next blanket distribution.