Ahmedabad: Police are investigating a peculiar incident in Gujarat where suspicious pigeons were found by a boat owner. The boat owner in Gujarat's Porbandar informed police that a person working on his boat found two suspicious pigeons with a ring. The ring was a small device attached to the legs of each pigeon.

Deputy superintendent of police Smit Gohil said on Saturday his department is investigating the matter. He added that the devices will be removed from the pigeons' legs and sent for a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) test.

A few months ago, a similar incident was reported from Gujarat when a pigeon with a chip fitted on its leg was found.

“The pigeon was found in a pot full of water in a private company. The staff called up forest officials who later contacted the police department after they noticed a ring and a small device on the pigeon’s leg,” Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) said in May.

“Police are investigating the incident, however, the pigeon is in the custody of the Forest Department,” he added.