Mumbai: On Monday, the Centre announced that those 18 and above were eligible to receive Covid vaccination from May 1. However, just hours after the announcement, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s nephew Tanmay said that he was the proud recipient of the requisite two doses of Covid vaccine. Even though he isn’t eligible, 23-year-old Tanmay Fadnavis, shared a photo of him getting the jab on Instagram, which soon triggered a controversy. Notably, Tanmay received the first dose of the vaccine in Mumbai and the second dose at the National Cancer Institute in Nagpur. Also Read - How People Above 18 Should Register For Vaccine. Step-by-Step Guide

After his picture went viral on social media, many opposition leaders and citizens wondered how the 23-year-old received the vaccine since only frontline or health care workers, and those over the age of 45 are eligible to receive the doses. After being trolled, Tanmay reportedly deleted the picture, but many had already taken the screenshots.

“Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old? If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine? Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members? People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe,” the former Karnataka Congress Social Media Head tweeted.

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis, is your Nephew Tanmay Fadnavis 45+ years old? If not, how is he eligible for taking the Vaccine? Just like Remdesivir, are you hoarding Vaccines & giving it to your family members? People are dying. There is Vaccine Shortage. But Fadnavis family is Safe. pic.twitter.com/6vjwIqNuEI — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 19, 2021

Tanmay Fadnavis has deleted his second shot Vaccination picture. But there is ample proof. Requesting @OfficeofUT to arrest this guy and set an example. https://t.co/se2j9TFUYy — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 19, 2021

Many others also slammed Devendra Fadnavis, reminding him of the acute vaccine shortage in Maharashtra a few days back. Others deemed it nepotism and corruption, lamenting how even eligible people above 45 years of age weren’t able to get the vaccine.

One user wrote, ”At a time when eligible people are facing issue due to vaccination shortages. How was #tanmayfadnavis able to get vaccinated and that too twice… privileges of being a relative of #DevendraFadnavis ?”

Check other tweets:

At a time when eligible people are facing issue due to vaccination shortages. How was #tanmayfadnavis able to get vaccinated and that too twice… privileges of being a relative of #DevendraFadnavis ?#coronavirus — Sunil Giri (@sunilgirincp) April 20, 2021

Dear @Dev_Fadnavis My dad is above 45 and we went to the centre but vaccine is out of stock. Looks like your son #TanmayFadnavis used my dads quota of vaccine. Saale log, itna support kiya @BJP4India Corruption ki hadd hai yaar. All the more reason to believe #BruckPharma story — Sagarr (@AgonyUnckill) April 19, 2021

Tanmay Fadnavis got his first dose at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai and his second dose at Nagpur. How did the hospital give him the first dose, when he has not crossed 45? As I had mentioned, when I went for vaccination at Bhagwati, I saw a few young people vaccinated! — Guru – Medical Translator/Learning मराठी & Cooking (@KamathGurudutt) April 20, 2021

When people with comorbidity are struggling to get single dose of vaccine, relatives of politicians are getting vaccinated for the 2nd time who are not even 45+#TanmayFadnavis pic.twitter.com/TdcSmqoVYQ — Ankur Chavan 🇮🇳 (@ankur_9696) April 19, 2021

Hey @KanganaTeam, Tanmay Fadnavis got Vaccinated even though he is an Actor and below 45 years! Is this NEPOTISM or not? Is Tanmay not part of BOLLYWOOD MAFIA? Will you meet Governor and Modiji to complain about Fadnavis? pic.twitter.com/a08luLdKjC — Dushyant Dwivedi (@DushyantDiwvedi) April 20, 2021

Tanmay Fadnavis inaugurated the vaccination drive for 18 plus even before the stipulated date. — BHUSHAN MADKE MD (@rashlessdoctor) April 20, 2021

Plenty of senior citizens are awaiting their second dose of #COVID19Vaccine. How did #tanmayfadnavis, nephew of @Dev_Fadnavis get vaccinated while serious cases and senior citizens have to wait?

I guess "Chacha Vidhayak hai Hamare" this actually suits on #tanmayfadnavis pic.twitter.com/mFSC9MipFJ — swapnil vichare (@Swapnil_Vichare) April 20, 2021

Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut also demanded an inquiry into the matter. “When eligible persons (45+) are struggling for vaccination, how can a relative of a BJP leader who is barely 23years old get it,” he asked.