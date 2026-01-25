Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur tie the knot in a traditional wedding? Viral video surfaces, here’s the truth

Home

Viral

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's wedding video surfaces online. Find the truth behind the viral clip inside.

In the world of the digital era and artificial intelligence, the line between reality and illusion can often become blur causing widespread of mis-information and massive speculation. One such similar situation recently happened with actor Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush, who became the target of a hyper-realistic AI visual. Recently, a wedding video clip of them started surfacing online, leaving fans shocked, confused, and excited until the reality behind the clip was revealed.

AI Video Creates Wedding Speculation

On Friday, an Instagram account named @devaimation shared an AI-generated video showing scenes from what appeared to be Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s wedding. The post also incorporated specific details, as the wedding happened on January 22, instantly triggering curiosity and speculation among fans.

In the video, Dhanush was seen wearing a traditional white and golden veshti, while Mrunal was seen in a bright red saree. They were seated in front of the holy fire, surrounded by familiar faces from the industry. The guest list mentioned included Shruti Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Vijay, Dulquer Salmaan and others, making the clip appear even more convincing.

Fans React: Confusion and Curiosity

As soon as this clip surfaced online, netizens were quick to react. One person commented, “Marriage is also fine, dude.. See how Vijay Ajith is standing behind everything.”

However, most users soon realised that the video was fake and AI-generated, despite how realistic it looked.

Disclaimer Reveals the Truth

The creators later added a clarification at the end of the reel stating, “Disclaimer: This reel is AI-generated and for entertainment and news-style representation only. No official confirmation has been made by the individuals involved.”

Even though the creator added a disclaimer later. By then, the clip had already gone viral, taking the internet by storm.

About the Wedding Rumours

Rumours of Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur’s wedding have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Earlier, dismissing these speculations, a source said: “Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour which has caught wind.”

The source further pointed out that Mrunal’s professional commitments made the rumours unrealistic. Source remarked, “She has a release scheduled for February; why would she get married in such close proximity of her film release? And then in March, she has another film’s release in Telugu in March.”

Fans Still Hopeful

Even though the rumours of Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush tying the knot have been dismissed, fans still express a desire to see the duo together,

