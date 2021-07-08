Dharamshala: Remember the little kid who was seen urging tourists in Dharamshala to wear masks? The 5-year-old kid who appeared in the viral video soon became internet’s favourite as he schooled adults on the importance of wearing masks amid the pandemic. Well, he has now been made the local police’s mascot for coronavirus protocols, Hindustan Times reported.Also Read - 'Tumlogon ka Mask Kahan Hai': Video of a Little Kid Asking People to Wear Masks in Dharamshala Goes Viral | WATCH

Notably, the 5-year-old kid’s name is Amit who sells balloons in Dharamshala to support his family income. After he was seen barefoot in the video, good samaritans have stepped forward to help him. The local police also honoured 5-year-old Amit and presented him with a pahari cap, snacks and an energy drink.

Abhay Karki, who runs the Instagram page Dharmshalalocal, told Hindustan Times, “An elderly couple gifted him clothes while many want to fund his education,” adding that they will speak to his parent once they return since they are currently out of town. In an Instagram live, the boy also said that he wants to become a police officer when he grows up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharamshala Triund Mcleodganj™ (@dharamshalalocal)

The video of the him standing bare feet but wearing a mask had taken the internet by storm. In the video, he is seen wearing a white shirt and grey pants and a mask on a busy market street uphill. He has a yellow stick-like object in one hand and he can be seen holding a bottle of juice on the other. As people passed by him he can be heard saying, “Tumlogon ka mask kaha hai? Bina Mask k ghum rahe ho? Mask peheno dono. (Where are your masks? You’re roaming around without wearing masks? Wear a mask.)“. “This little kid was seen on the streets of Dharmshala, asking people to wear masks. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?” the video shared on Instagram by @Dharamshalalocal was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharamshala Triund Mcleodganj™ (@dharamshalalocal)

As the little boy kept standing and asking people about their masks, one lady can be heard asking, “Accha, tum police wala ho? (So, you’re a policeman?)”. The boy can also be seen hitting people playfully with the yellow stick-like object for not wearing their masks.