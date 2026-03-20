Home

Viral

Dhurandhar 2 fever grips India! Doodh Soda becomes new theatre drink across India; viral clip breaks Internet

Dhurandhar 2 fever grips India! Doodh Soda becomes new theatre drink across India; viral clip breaks Internet

What is Doodh Soda? Why it is viral amid Dhurandhar 2 release. Check details here.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in theatres worldwide. The first instalment was released in theatres on December 5 last year and went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2025. Dhurandhar 2 has been directed by Aditya Dhar. In line with its pan-India ambitions, the spy action film’Dhurandhar: The Revenge ‘ has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Dhurandhar 2 has been in the headlines with the multitude of clips released on social media showcasing Akshaye Khanna’s dance moves, Ranveer Singh’s toned body, and Sana Anjum’s sweetness, which have created quite a stir amongst fans and continue to add more to the hype of this film. As a result, several social media users are creating these standout moments into trending topics across multiple platforms.

However, out of all these momentous occurrences, one moment has managed to gain more spotlight than anything. Fans have been sharing this particular moment all over social media and creating their own moment related to it, turning it into a viral sensation.

The movie made Doodh Soda an immediate sensation, causing this classic Indian beverage to become a trendy go-to snack while watching films. Doodh Soda is as simple as the name implies; it’s made by combining milk with lemon-lime soda, such as Sprite or 7-Up. Despite it not being a combination that many would assume works well together, it has been a popular drink in regions with very hot and humid climates for decades. Milk is so thick and heavy that when you add carbonated lemon-lime soda, it helps cut through the richness of the milk, making Doodh Soda easy to drink. The key is getting the right proportion of soda and milk; otherwise, if you add too much soda, the milk will curdle, and if you don’t use enough, it will be too heavy.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As a way to capitalize on the film’s existing success, many theaters are adding the beverage to their own venues. Broadway Cinemas has been offering Doodh Soda at the price of Rs 250 to capitalize on the film’s increasing popularity. According to the NDTV report, another cinema hall located in Purnia has been found serving Doodh Soda in aalam style during the Dhurandhar 2 screenings for added effect, which corresponds to what was included in the movie.

Actor Gaurav Gera, in the recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, revealed how people were shocked to learn that it was him as Mohammad Aalam, popularly known for being the Doodh Soda seller in Dhurandhar.

Gaurav Gera, while participating in the quiz reality show, recreated his iconic ‘Doodh Soda’ scene from Dhurandhar, leaving the audience amazed.

Speaking about the popularity of his character, Gaurav stated, “Bahut saare log toh pehchaan hi nahi paate dadi ke wajah se. Unhe vishvaas hi nahi hota ki woh main hi tha ” (A lot of people are still unable to believe that it was me in that character, mostly because of the beard), as reported by news agency IANS. Netizens have loved this new concept of Broadway Cinemas. One user wrote,” Awesome Creativity.’

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.